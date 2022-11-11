U.N., Russian officials meet to discuss Black Sea grains deal

GENEVA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Talks between a Russian
delegation and senior U.N. officials to address Moscow's
grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative were
underway in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. spokesperson said.
The negotiations come just eight days before the deal
brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July is due to be
renewed. The accord has helped stave off a global food crisis by
allowing the export of food and fertilisers from several of
Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Moscow has indicated that it is prepared to quit the deal,
which could expire on Nov. 19, if progress is not made on its
concerns. Russia suspended its participation in late October but
rejoined after four days.
It said it was responding to a drone attack on Moscow's
fleet in Crimea that it blamed on Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed
responsibility and denies using the grain programme's security
corridor for military purposes.
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths, who heads talks on
Ukrainian exports, and senior U.N. trade official Rebeca
Grynspan, are meeting with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergei Vershinin at the U.N. office in Geneva, said Alessandra
Vellucci, spokesperson for the United Nations in Geneva.
"This discussion, it is hoped, should advance progress made
in facilitating the unimpeded export of food and fertilisers
originating from the Russian Federation to the global markets,"
she told a news briefing.
Vellucci made no mention of whether an extension of the pact
was on the agenda.
The U.N. officials involved in the talks did not speak to
journalists on the sidelines of the discussions. A Russian
official said the talks continued into the evening.
In what could be a promising sign, the Dutch government on
Friday said it would release a consignment of 20,000 tonnes of
Russian fertilizer that had been stuck in Rotterdam port due to
sanctions, following a request from the United Nations.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alexander Smith and
Jonathan Oatis)