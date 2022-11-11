Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.N., Russian officials meet to discuss Black Sea grains deal

11/11/2022 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENEVA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Talks between a Russian delegation and senior U.N. officials to address Moscow's grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative were underway in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. spokesperson said.

The negotiations come just eight days before the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July is due to be renewed. The accord has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilisers from several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Moscow has indicated that it is prepared to quit the deal, which could expire on Nov. 19, if progress is not made on its concerns. Russia suspended its participation in late October but rejoined after four days.

It said it was responding to a drone attack on Moscow's fleet in Crimea that it blamed on Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility and denies using the grain programme's security corridor for military purposes.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths, who heads talks on Ukrainian exports, and senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan, are meeting with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin at the U.N. office in Geneva, said Alessandra Vellucci, spokesperson for the United Nations in Geneva.

"This discussion, it is hoped, should advance progress made in facilitating the unimpeded export of food and fertilisers originating from the Russian Federation to the global markets," she told a news briefing.

Vellucci made no mention of whether an extension of the pact was on the agenda.

The U.N. officials involved in the talks did not speak to journalists on the sidelines of the discussions. A Russian official said the talks continued into the evening.

In what could be a promising sign, the Dutch government on Friday said it would release a consignment of 20,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizer that had been stuck in Rotterdam port due to sanctions, following a request from the United Nations. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alexander Smith and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 59.55 Delayed Quote.-17.87%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.18% 18.5297 Delayed Quote.39.46%
Latest news "Economy"
12:45pFar-right Independence Day march draws thousands in Poland
RE
12:39pSpain's Sacyr sees motorways fuelling double-digit core profit growth
RE
12:38pFREYR buys Georgia site for battery plant, sees $1.7 bln initial capital cost
RE
12:35pU.S. President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza
RE
12:28pU.N. talks not ready to agree climate compensation fund, EU says
RE
12:27pGhana's finance minister set to present budget despite calls for dismissal
RE
12:25pVW South Africa looks to Asia, Latam as Europe shifts to EVs
RE
12:23pNigeria offers concession on $1.3 billion China-funded hydro power plant
RE
12:22pU.N., Russian officials meet to discuss Black Sea grains deal
RE
12:21pKenya to shun debt priced at more than 10% -president
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTX scrambles for funds as regulators take action
2CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's Convidecia Air™ Approved for Eme..
3Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer
4GN Store Nord in Q3 2022 delivered 24% revenue growth, while organic gr..
5Analyst recommendations: Intel, Roku, GSK...

HOT NEWS