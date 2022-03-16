Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on Russia move on Ukraine

03/16/2022 | 06:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: United Nations Security Council meeting, in New York City

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, but diplomats say the measure is set to fail because it does not push for an end to the fighting or withdrawal of Russian troops.

The draft resolution, seen by Reuters, also does not address accountability or acknowledge Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward described these as "glaring omissions" in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday and said Russia was "game playing." She said Britain would not vote for Russia's draft text.

"Their resolution calls for parties to respect international humanitarian law, but leaves out the fact that Russia is committing war crimes," she said. "It is their invasion and their actions driving this unfolding humanitarian crisis."

A Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, Britain, France or the United States to be adopted. Diplomats said the Russian move would fail because most of the 15 members would likely abstain.

"We are not going to lend credence to Russia's effort to evade accountability, responsibility and culpability for their unprovoked aggression," said Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations.

Russia put forward the text after France and Mexico withdrew their own push for a council resolution on Ukraine's humanitarian situation because they said it would have been vetoed by Moscow. They instead plan to put it to a vote in the 193-member General Assembly where no country wields a veto.

"We said from the very beginning that we would be prepared to adopt a humanitarian resolution on the situation in Ukraine, provided that this is not a disguise to blame and shame Russia again," Russia's U.N. envoy Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

The Russian-drafted Security Council resolution "demands that civilians, including humanitarian personnel and persons in vulnerable situations, including women and children are fully protected." It also calls for safe and unhindered aid access and for the safe passage of people out of Ukraine.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Moscow of attacking civilians indiscriminately. Thousands of people have been killed during Russia's invasion, which began on Feb. 24, and several million have been displaced.

Russia has called its military actions in Ukraine a "special operation". It denies attacking civilians and says its air strikes, ground and sea offensive are intended to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure.

The U.N. Security Council will also meet on Thursday to be briefed on Ukraine, diplomats said, at the request of the United States, Albania, Britain, France, Ireland and Norway.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by William Maclean and Tim Ahmann)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAFE S.A. -2.12% 0.1292 Real-time Quote.-47.41%
TIM S.A. 3.69% 13.19 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -11.71% 95.75 Delayed Quote.60.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37pDoubleline's gundlach says for now through next fed meeting i'll…
RE
04:37pThyssenkrupp drops cash flow forecast, questions steel plans due to Ukraine
RE
04:35pBiden administration approves more LNG exports to Europe
RE
04:34pDoubleline's gundlach says investors should think about investin…
RE
04:34pAir Lease says Russian law on leased jets could help in claiming insurance
RE
04:32pMexico must enact reform to boost productivity, says World Bank
RE
04:32pSaudi central bank increases key rates by 25 basis points
RE
04:31pDoubleline's gundlach says the two year treasury could be near t…
RE
04:28pDeepfake footage purports to show Ukrainian president capitulating
RE
04:24pUkraine says Russia strikes Mariupol theatre sheltering residents, Moscow denies attack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street closes higher after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come
2Wall Street stocks, U.S. yields rise after Fed rate hike
3History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle
4Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
5WRAPUP 6-Fed hikes interest rates, signals aggressive fight to curb inf..

HOT NEWS