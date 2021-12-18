Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.N. agrees to investigate abuses in Ethiopia

12/18/2021 | 07:30am EST
The U.N. Human Rights Council voted on Friday to establish an independent investigation into abuses in the Ethiopian conflict.

It comes after a senior U.N. official said there had been violations on all sides and mass arrests under a government crackdown.

Ethiopia said it was "extremely disappointed" by the move and vowed not to cooperate, describing the mechanism as "politically motivated".

The resolution, brought by the European Union and backed by Western states, passed despite objections from Ethiopia.

Nada al-Nashif is The U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"While some of those arrested over the past six weeks have been released, we estimate that between 5,000 and 7,000 remain detained, including 9 UN staff members. Many are detained incommunicado or in unknown locations. This is tantamount to enforced disappearance, and a matter of very grave concern. Access by independent monitors has been a major challenge. Reportedly, many have been subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment and extreme overcrowding, in addition to their prolonged detention without charge, access to lawyers or any other form of due process.

Ethiopia dismissed accusations of abuses and said it had already cooperated in investigations into the year-old war, between the federal government and rebellious forces including fighters loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

There was no immediate comment from the TPLF on Friday.

The resolution establishes a three-member panel of experts for one year to collect evidence and identify those responsible for violations with a view to future prosecutions.


