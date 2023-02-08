Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.N. aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey could resume Thursday

02/08/2023 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aftermath of an earthquake in Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS/BEIRUT (Reuters) -The delivery of U.N. humanitarian aid via Turkey to millions of people in northwest Syria could resume on Thursday after the long-running operation was halted by a devastating earthquake in the region, U.N. officials said.

For several years the United Nations has described access to the opposition-controlled area of Syria through one border crossing from Turkey as a "lifeline" for some 4 million people who it says rely on humanitarian assistance.

"We are hoping that tomorrow we will be able to deliver something across the border," U.N. regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, Muhannad Hadi, told reporters on Wednesday. The reported death toll from Monday's quake has exceeded 12,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Hadi and the acting top U.N. official in Syria, El-Mostafa Benlamlih, said preparations were also under way for aid convoys to cross the frontlines within war-torn Syria to reach the northwest - the only route Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government says should be used to deliver assistance.

"The idea is to reach people in the fastest, cheapest, best way we can. Cross-line, as of today, does not replace cross-border. We're hoping that everybody puts the interests of the people first, we keep the politics aside," said Hadi.

U.N. aid from Turkey served 2.7 million people in northwest Syria a month last year compared with 43,500 people a month who received aid from routes within Syria since August 2021. 

SOVEREIGNTY

The United Nations is able to deliver aid into Syria from Turkey because it has a mandate from the U.N. Security Council, but the Syria government views the operation as a violation of its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

"Without the control of the government, without permission of the government, without approval from the government - this is violation. Very simple," Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh told reporters on Tuesday. "Cross-line is available."

Hadi and Benlamlih both appealed to all the parties in the Syrian conflict to put the people first and facilitate cross-line access. Benlamlih noted that they government was being helpful.

The U.N. Security Council first authorized a cross-border aid operation into Syria in 2014 at four points in Turkey, Iraq and Jordan. By 2020 it reduced that access to the single crossing used now due to opposition from Russia and China, which backed Assad's argument for aid deliveries from within Syria.

Opponents of Assad fear that food and other aid delivered from within Syria could fall under government control.

A crackdown by Assad's on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to civil war, with Moscow backing Assad and Washington supporting the opposition. Millions of people have fled Syria and millions are internally displaced.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alex Richardson and Cynthia Osterman)

By Michelle Nichols and Timour Azhari


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP. -0.10% 10.17 Delayed Quote.0.99%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.55% 73.226 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.02% 18.8269 Delayed Quote.0.66%
Latest news "Economy"
04:41pAustralia acknowledges suspension of probe into MH17 downing
RE
04:38pThird Point says Bath & Body Works can do better, offers to help -letter
RE
04:34pU.N. aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey could resume Thursday
RE
04:22pCentene reaches $215 million settlement addressing California drug overcharges
RE
04:19pU.N. aviation agency forecasts rapid growth in passenger demand in 2023
RE
04:16pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as BoC sets high bar for further rate hikes
RE
04:14pDisney earnings beat estimates as visitors crowd theme parks
RE
04:13pRobinhood Markets fourth-quarter revenue rises 5%
RE
04:10pXPO's quarterly revenue rises 3% on freight demand
RE
04:09pBrazil's monetary easing will kick off when conditions allow, says central bank director
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell confesses 'This time it's different'
2Alphabet Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Octob..
3Adyen N : Adyen publishes H2 2022 financial results - dit is de tweede ..
4Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distri..
5CVS Health to buy Oak Street Health for $9.5 billion

HOT NEWS