U.N. aviation agency ICAO advises Pakistan to suspend issuance of new pilot licenses

ISLAMABAD, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The International Civil
Aviation Organization (ICAO) has advised Pakistan to undertake
"immediate corrective actions" and suspend the issuance of any
new pilot licenses in the wake of a scandal over falsified
licenses, according to an official and a document seen by
Reuters.
The recommendations from ICAO, a specialized agency of the
United Nations that works to ensure safety in international air
transport, come days after Pakistan opened a criminal probe into
50 pilots and five civil aviation officials who allegedly helped
them falsify credentials to secure pilot licences.
"Pakistan should improve and strengthen its licensing system
to ensure that it takes into account all necessary processes and
procedures and prevents inconsistencies and malpractices before
new licenses are issued and privileges of suspended licenses are
re-established," said ICAO, in a previously unreported letter to
the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) last week.
A Pakistani aviation ministry official told Reuters that the
country has not issued any new licenses since July, in the wake
of the scandal.
The Montreal-based agency's recommendations come ahead of an
ICAO audit to assess the country's aviation safety management
systems.
The ICAO audit, originally scheduled for November this year,
has been moved to June, effectively giving the PCAA more time to
work on reforms, the official said.
A PCAA spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
An ICAO representative declined to comment on specific
details, but said in an email that ICAO is "helping Pakistan to
recognise concerns, and if they do not take swift action on them
we will actively notify other countries about them."
The pilot scandal has tainted Pakistan's aviation industry
and hurt flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)
, which has been barred from flying into Europe and the
United States.
In addition to revoking the licenses of 50 pilots, Pakistan
has also suspended another 32 pilots for a year.
(Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad
Editing by Euan Rocha and Matthew Lewis)