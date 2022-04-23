Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.N. chief Guterres heading to Turkey ahead of Moscow, Kyiv visits

04/23/2022 | 09:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: News conference at the U.N. Headquarters, in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ankara before heading to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a U.N. statement said on Saturday.

Guterres will visit the Turkish capital on Monday, where he will be received by President Tayyip Erdogan, the statement said. The U.N. aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on April 18 that Turkey was a valuable host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Eri Kaneko, Guterres' associate spokesperson, told a news briefing on Friday that Guterres would head to Moscow on Tuesday and meet Putin as well as have a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, hoping to discuss what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine.

The United Nations also said on Friday that Guterres would meet with Zelenskiy on Thursday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and staff at UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance efforts.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv Sunday, discuss heavy weapons, Ukraine says
RE
02:13aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv Sunday, discuss heavy weapons, Ukraine says
RE
01:59aMACRON OR LE PEN : France faces stark choice for president
RE
01:59aMACRON OR LE PEN : France faces stark choice for president
RE
01:51aBritain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas
RE
01:51aBritain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas
RE
01:51aUk military intelligence - poor morale, limited time to reconsti…
RE
01:50aOne person dies in night shelling in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk - governor
RE
01:49aUk military intelligence - despite russia making some territoria…
RE
01:48aUk military intelligence - ukraine has repelled numerous russian…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robotaxi startup Pony.ai gains taxi license in China city
2Borosil Renewables : Loss of share certificate
3Joveljic scores, LA Galaxy edge road-weary Nashville 1-0
4Australia defends handling of China-Solomons deal; makes tax pledge ahe..
5Hisense Donates Leading Quality Devices to PARIS-SAINT-GERMAIN Endowmen..

HOT NEWS