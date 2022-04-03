Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.N. chief calls for independent probe of civilian deaths in Ukrainian town

04/03/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday said he was "deeply shocked" by images of dead civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, and he called for an independent investigation that "leads to effective accountability."

Guterres posted his comments on Twitter a day after witnesses and officials said that Russian troops killed almost 300 civilians as they withdrew from the town near Kyiv.

"I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine," Guterres said, joining Western officials in expressing outrage.

"It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," he said.

The Russian defense ministry denied that Russian forces killed civilians in Bucha, saying that videos and photographs of bodies were "yet another provocation" by the Ukrainian government.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58pSix dead, 12 injured in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento -police
RE
02:51pPeru suspends some fuel taxes to fight price surge
RE
02:45pSerbians vote for president and parliament amid Ukraine war
RE
02:45pSerbians vote for president and parliament amid Ukraine war
RE
02:36pUS embassy in Kyiv calls images coming out of Bucha "horrific," vows action
RE
02:36pU.S. EMBASSY TO KYIV SAYS IN TWEET : "we can not stand quiet, the…
RE
02:33pU.s. embassy to kyiv says images coming out of bucha and other a…
RE
02:27pExplainer-How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?
RE
02:20pExplainer-How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?
RE
02:18pCosta Ricans to pick president in run-off between outsider, former leader
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UKRAINE'S MARCH EXPORTS INCLUDE 1.1 MLN T CORN, 309,000 T WH…
2Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo
3Bayer : presents positive results from first Phase 2b trial on safety o..
4Indian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal
5Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters

HOT NEWS