Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.N. chief hopeful about talks on Ukraine, Russia grain and fertilizer exports

05/18/2022 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED NATIONS, May 18 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he is in "intense contact" with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union to try and restore Ukrainian grain shipments and revive Russian fertilizer exports.

"I am hopeful, but there is still a way to go," he told a food security meeting at the United Nations hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "The complex security, economic and financial implications require goodwill on all sides." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:04pUK's Sunak says Bank of England focused on getting inflation back to 2% target
RE
09:03pTesla's Musk says he 'can no longer support' Democrats, 'will vote Republican'
RE
09:01pCan dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant
RE
09:00pWall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
RE
09:00pFed's Harker sees 50 bps rate hikes in June, July, then 'measured' hikes
RE
08:56pYellen confirms she is pressing Biden for some China tariff reductions
RE
08:50p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.070% -- Data Talk
DJ
08:50p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.884% -- Data Talk
DJ
08:50p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.667% -- Data Talk
DJ
08:45pAfghanistan's Taliban mediate ceasefire between Pakistan, local militants
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence
5Analyst recommendations: Reckitt, Home Depot, Penn National, Walmart, W..

HOT NEWS