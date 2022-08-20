Log in
U.N. chief says Russian food and fertiliser must get to market

08/20/2022 | 09:08am EDT
ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday that governments and the private sector should cooperate to bring Russian food and fertilizers as well as Ukrainian grain to world markets under a deal agreed last month.

"The other part of this package deal is the unimpeded access to the global markets of Russian food and fertilizer, which are not subject to sanctions," Guterres told a news conference in Istanbul. "It is important that all governments and the private sector cooperate to bring them to market.

"Getting more food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and Russia is crucial to further calm commodity markets and lower prices for consumers." (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
