U.N. chief says Russian food and fertiliser must get to market

ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres said on Saturday that governments and the private
sector should cooperate to bring Russian food and fertilizers as
well as Ukrainian grain to world markets under a deal agreed
last month.
"The other part of this package deal is the unimpeded access
to the global markets of Russian food and fertilizer, which are
not subject to sanctions," Guterres told a news conference in
Istanbul. "It is important that all governments and the private
sector cooperate to bring them to market.
"Getting more food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and Russia
is crucial to further calm commodity markets and lower prices
for consumers."
