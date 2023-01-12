Advanced search
U.N. chief says onus on North Korea to return to talks

01/12/2023 | 10:28am EST
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi chairs meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York

(Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the onus is on North Korea to return to denuclearization talks, a rebuttal of Chinese calls for the United States to show Pyongyang more flexibility.

Guterres also told the U.N. Security Council meeting on the rule of law that attacks on the rights of women and girls by the Taliban-led administration was "creating gender-based apartheid."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Ismail Shakil)


