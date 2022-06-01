Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.N. chief sees progress over food crisis, but deal still some way off

06/01/2022 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ears of wheat are seen in a field in Kyiv region

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he was hopeful of easing the food crisis prompted by the war in Ukraine, but cautioned that any agreement to unblock shipments of commodities such as grain was still some way off.

The conflict has fuelled a global food crisis with surging prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertilizer exporter and Ukraine a major supplier of corn and sunflower oil.

"I think that there is progress, but we are not yet there. These are complex things and the fact that everything is interlinked makes the negotiation particularly complex," Guterres told a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm.

With Russia controlling or effectively blockading all Ukrainian Black Sea ports, grain shipments from Ukraine have stalled since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion while Moscow has blamed Western sanctions for disrupting exports of both grain and fertilizer.

Guterres, who visited Moscow and Kyiv earlier this year, is trying to broker what he calls a package deal to resume both Ukrainian food exports and Russian food and fertilizer exports as part of efforts by the world body to alleviate the crisis.

"As I said to the security council, I'm hopeful, but there is still a ways to go and we are totally committed to make things happen," he said.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that Russia was willing to facilitate Ukrainian wheat exports through the Black Sea, as well as shipments of Russian fertilizer, if sanctions were eased.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:38aForbes terminates $630 mln SPAC deal
RE
08:37aPOLL-Some real estate markets seen falling as global frenzy fades
RE
08:37aELON MUSK : return to office or leave company
RE
08:35aU.N. chief sees progress over food crisis, but deal still some way off
RE
08:34aWells fargo ceo says bank will be reevaluating, scaling back mor…
RE
08:34aSri Lanka shares fall for seventh session as industrials drag
RE
08:34aU.S., Taiwan to launch trade talks after Biden excludes island from Indo-Pacific group
RE
08:30aFinland and Sweden to continue NATO talks with Turkey
RE
08:29aGreek restaurants feel the heat as Souvlaki prices soar
RE
08:27aGermany Sells EUR4 Billion in August 2050 Green Bund Tap; Green Premium Is 2Bps
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids
2Stocks slip, bond yields rise on inflation worries
3EDF should sell more cheap power to rivals to cap price hikes -regulato..
4Telia Completes Sale of 49% Stake in Swedish Tower Business
5SALESFORCE : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS