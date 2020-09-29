Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.N. chief urges increase in funding for IMF to help pandemic-hit countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for an increase in funding for the International Monetary Fund and expanded debt relief to help developing and middle-income countries recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Guterres told an online event that IMF members should agree to a new allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights, something akin to a central bank "printing" money, and the voluntary reallocation of existing SDRs.

He also called for extending a Group of 20 debt moratorium on official debt payments by the poorest countries beyond the end of 2020, its expansion to include "all developing countries and emerging markets in need."

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva early in the crisis had called for a new SDR allocation, but ran into opposition from the United States, the IMF's largest shareholder.

Civil society groups and many countries back such a measure, but U.S. officials say it would benefit mostly rich countries. Washington has argued instead for boosting contributions to two IMF facilities that help the poorest countries, although it has not yet done so itself.

At a later news conference Guterres also called on countries around the world to boost contributions to a joint drive to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

He said the World Health Organization's ACT-Accelerator to boost development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics needed $15 billion for the next three months, and $35 billion in total to ensure equitable access to a global vaccine.

"We will not see a global recovery until we have stopped the virus in its tracks," he said.

Guterres said the economic and social consequences of the pandemic threatened to derail decades of work on development, with food shortages increasing, global income from work down more than 10% in 2020, and trade down up to 20%.

He said $11.5 trillion had been spent to counteract the pandemic and the economic impact, but just 2.5% of the total was accounted for by developing and emerging economies, which had the greatest need. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00pENERGIEWENDE : Shell will Geschäft in Deutschland umbauen
PU
12:59pU.S. CDC Reports Total Novel Coronavirus Cases Of 7,129,313 As Of Yesterday Versus 7,095,422 In Previous Report On Sept. 28
RE
12:59pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 7,129,313 as of yesterday vs 7,095,422 in previous report on sept. 28
RE
12:58pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 204,598 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 204,328 in previous report on sept. 28
RE
12:54pJPMorgan agrees to settle spoofing probe for $920 million
RE
12:45pJPMorgan agrees to settle spoofing probe for $920 million
RE
12:42pCanada signs deal with Abbott Rapid Diagnostics to buy up to 7.9 million rapid Point-Of-Care Tests, pending Health Canada authorization
RE
12:42pCanada signs deal with abbott rapid diagnostics to buy up to 7.9 million rapid poiint-of-care tests, pending health canada authorization - official statement
RE
12:42pOil falls over 4% as virus cases mount and U.S. debate looms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group