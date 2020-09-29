U.N. chief urges increase in funding for IMF to help pandemic-hit countries

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - United Nations
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for an
increase in funding for the International Monetary Fund and
expanded debt relief to help developing and middle-income
countries recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Guterres told an online event that IMF members should agree
to a new allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights, something
akin to a central bank "printing" money, and the voluntary
reallocation of existing SDRs.
He also called for extending a Group of 20 debt moratorium
on official debt payments by the poorest countries beyond the
end of 2020, its expansion to include "all developing countries
and emerging markets in need."
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva early in the
crisis had called for a new SDR allocation, but ran into
opposition from the United States, the IMF's largest
shareholder.
Civil society groups and many countries back such a measure,
but U.S. officials say it would benefit mostly rich countries.
Washington has argued instead for boosting contributions to two
IMF facilities that help the poorest countries, although it has
not yet done so itself.
At a later news conference Guterres also called on countries
around the world to boost contributions to a joint drive to
develop COVID-19 vaccines.
He said the World Health Organization's ACT-Accelerator to
boost development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics
needed $15 billion for the next three months, and $35 billion in
total to ensure equitable access to a global vaccine.
"We will not see a global recovery until we have stopped the
virus in its tracks," he said.
Guterres said the economic and social consequences of the
pandemic threatened to derail decades of work on development,
with food shortages increasing, global income from work down
more than 10% in 2020, and trade down up to 20%.
He said $11.5 trillion had been spent to counteract the
pandemic and the economic impact, but just 2.5% of the total was
accounted for by developing and emerging economies, which had
the greatest need.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Grant McCool)