U.N. chief visits areas of floods in Pakistan

The government says nearly 33 million lives have been disrupted.

Pakistan estimates the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change.

The U.N. secretary-general landed in Sindh province on Saturday, before flying over some of the worst-affected areas en route to Balochistan, another badly hit province.

"Pakistan needs massive financial support. This is not a matter of generosity, it is a matter of justice," Guterres said after landing in Sindh, according to a video released by the office of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A video released by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb showed Guterres seated next to Sharif viewing flood-damaged areas from an aircraft window.

Guterres added on Saturday the world needed to understand the impact of climate change on low-income countries.