U.N. climate summit reaches carbon markets deal

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Negotiators closed a deal to
settle rules for carbon markets at the U.N. climate talks in
Scotland on Saturday, potentially unlocking trillions of dollars
for projects to help curb climate change.
The final deal adopted by nearly 200 countries will
implement Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Agreement https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/toughest-tasks-un-climate-talks-article-6-co2-markets-2021-10-26,
allowing countries to partially meet their climate targets by
buying offset credits representing emission cuts by others.
Companies as well as countries with vast forest cover had
pushed for a robust deal on government-led carbon markets in
Glasgow, in the hope of also legitimising the fast-growing
global voluntary offset markets.
Critics worry that offsetting could go too far in allowing
countries to continue emitting climate-warming gases, making
some wary of a hasty deal.
The accord managed to overcome a series of sticking points
that contributed to the failure of the previous two major
climate meetings.
On the disagreement over how certain carbon trades should be
taxed to fund climate adaptation in poorer nations, the deal
offered a compromise with a two-track approach.
Bilateral trades of offsets between countries will not face
the tax. The deal suggests developing nations capitulated to
rich nations including the United States, which had objected to
demands for the levy.
In a separate centralised system for issuing offsets, 5% of
proceeds from offsets will be collected to go toward an
adaptation fund for developing countries.
Also in that system, 2% of the offset credits will be
cancelled. That aims to increase overall emissions cuts by
stopping other countries using those credits as offsets to reach
their climate targets.
OLD CREDITS
Another provision resolved how to carry forward carbon
credits created under the old Kyoto Protocol, the Paris
Agreement's predecessor, into the new offset market system.
Negotiators reached a compromise that sets a cut-off date,
with credits issued before that date not being carried forward.
The final accord carries over any offsets registered since
2013. That will allow 320 million offsets, each representing a
tonne of CO2, to enter the new market, according to an analysis
by the NewClimate Institute and Oko-Institut non-profit
organisations.
Campaigners had warned against flooding the new market with
old credits, and raised doubts about the climate benefits of
some.
The 2013 date "is not good. So now it will be buyer
countries' jobs to just say 'no' to them," said carbon markets
expert Brad Schallert, with the World Wildlife Fund.
One of the most contentious points had been on the question
of whether credits could be claimed by both the country selling
them and the country buying.
A proposal by Japan resolved the issue and gained backing
from both Brazil and the United States. Brazil's past insistence
on allowing double counting had torpedoed an Article 6 deal in
the past.
Under the deal, the country that generates a credit will
decide whether to authorise it for sale to other nations to
count towards their climate targets.
If authorised and sold, the seller country will add an
emission unit to its national tally and the buyer country will
deduct one, to ensure the emissions cut is counted only once
between countries.
The same rules apply to credits used more broadly toward
"other international mitigation purposes" - wording that some
experts said could include a global scheme for offsetting
aviation emissions, ensuring double counting does not happen
there too.
Matt Williams, a climate expert at the Energy and Climate
Intelligence Unit, said the final deal was better but not
perfect.
"We've seen the worst possibilities for double counting of
emissions cuts tightened up or guarded against. It doesn't mean
it's ruled out completely."
