Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.N. concerned over Cameroon press safety after second journalist killed

02/08/2023 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAKAR (Reuters) - The United Nations on Tuesday said it was concerned about the safety of journalists in Cameroon after a radio presenter was killed last week, days after the murder of another journalist that shook the central African nation.

Radio presenter Jean-Jacques Ola Bebe was found dead outside his home in the capital Yaounde on Feb. 2, allegedly gunned down by unknown assailants, U.N. Human Rights spokesperson Seif Magango said in a statement.

His killing occurred 11 days after the mutilated remains of prominent journalist Martinez Zogo, an outspoken critic of suspected state graft, were discovered near Yaounde.

Both used their media outlets to denounce alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds. Ola Bebe worked closely with Zogo, who directed a private radio station, and had been advocating for justice after his murder.

"Cameroonian authorities must take all necessary measures to create an enabling environment for journalists to work without fear of reprisal," Magango said.

"We note that President (Paul) Biya has ordered investigations into Martinez Zogo's killing, and certain arrests have been made," Magango added, calling for Ola Bebe's killing to be dealt with in the same manner.

A Cameroonian businessman was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Zogo, who was kidnapped on Jan. 17 by unknown assailants after trying to enter a police station to escape his attackers. His body was found on Jan. 22.

The president's office said last week that several suspects had been arrested, but gave no details.

Attacks on journalists appear to be on the rise in Cameroon, where Biya - Africa's second-longest serving leader - has cracked down on dissent since he came to power over four decades ago.

At least three other Cameroonian journalists reported that they had received credible threats from unidentified people last month, according to the United Nations.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.88% 479.28 Real-time Quote.2.97%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.34% 159.17 Real-time Quote.2.32%
Latest news "Economy"
02:39aDeath toll from Syria-Turkey quake rises to more than 8,700
RE
02:37aYara beats forecast in Q4, raises dividend
RE
02:35aSouth African rand firms against dollar with markets in lull
RE
02:33aFitch raises China's growth forecast to 5% for 2023
RE
02:30aUK's Ashmore half-year profit slumps on tepid risk appetite
RE
02:28aUK's Barratt flags market uncertainty as housing slowdown weighs
RE
02:27aSweden's Vattenfall reports Q4 operating loss
RE
02:24aCyprus ruling party sits on fence in presidential runoff
RE
02:23aPackaging group Smurfit sees cost inflation moderating, profits jump
RE
02:23aAt least 24 killed in second day of fighting in Somaliland
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1SocGen's Q4 profit beats expectations, sees higher bad loan risks
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains After Powell Remarks
3Heidelberger Druckmaschinen earns less in the quarter
4Equinor fourth quarter and full year 2022 results
5Equinor posts record profit for 2022, Q4 beats expectation

HOT NEWS