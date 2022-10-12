U.N. denounces Russian 'annexation' while West backs Ukraine with more air defences

*
Four countries side with Moscow in UN vote
*
Seven killed in Avdiivka market shelling, Ukraine says
*
Biden says Putin 'rational actor who has miscalculated'
*
Kyiv estimates 2023 financing need at $55 billion
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations
General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia's attempted
annexation of four Ukrainian areas while Kyiv's allies committed
more military aid after intense Russian missile strikes.
In New York, three-quarters of the 193-member General
Assembly - 143 countries - voted on Wednesday in favour of a
resolution that called Moscow's move illegal, deepening Russia's
international isolation.
Only four countries joined Russia in voting against the
resolution - Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus.
Thirty-five countries abstained from the vote, including
Russia's strategic partner China, while the rest did not vote.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter he
was "grateful to 143 states that supported historic #UNGA
resolution ...(Russia's) attempt at annexation is worthless."
In Brussels, more than 50 Western countries met to
pledge more military aid to Ukraine, especially air defence
weapons, on the heels of heavy retaliatory strikes this week
ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to an
explosion on a bridge in Crimea.
Pledges from allies included an announcement by France that
it would deliver radar and air defence systems to Ukraine in the
coming weeks. Canada said it would provide artillery rounds and
winter clothing among other supplies.
At the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in
Brussels, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia's
latest attacks laid bare its "malice and cruelty" since invading
Ukraine on Feb. 24. At least 26 people have been killed since
Monday in Russian missile attacks across Ukraine.
Ukraine had shifted momentum since September with
extraordinary gains, but would need more help, he said.
"...We're going to do everything we can to make sure that they
have what's required to be effective," Austin told reporters.
ZELENSKIY SAYS AID WILL HASTEN WAR'S END
Since Monday's attacks, Germany has sent the first of
four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems, while Washington said it
would speed up delivery of a promised NASAMS air defence system.
Zelenskiy said the increased aid would strengthen the
counteroffensive.
"The more assistance Ukraine gets now, the sooner we'll come
to an end to the Russian war," Zelenskiy said by video to a
forum during International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual
meetings in Washington.
Moscow in September proclaimed its annexation of four
partially occupied regions in Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk,
Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - after staging what it called
referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the votes as
illegal and coercive.
The General Assembly vote followed a veto by Russia last
month of a similar resolution in the 15-member Security Council.
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the General
Assembly ahead of the vote that the resolution was "politicized
and openly provocative," adding that it "could destroy any and
all efforts in favour of a diplomatic solution to the crisis."
The moves at the United Nations mirror what happened in
2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea. The General Assembly
then adopted a resolution declaring the referendum invalid with
100 votes in favour, 11 against and 58 formal abstentions.
The United States and other Western countries lobbied ahead
of Wednesday's vote. They won dozens more votes than compared
with the 2014 result, and improved on the 141 countries who
voted to denounce Russia and demand it withdraw its troops from
Ukraine within a week of its invasion.
DEATHS REPORTED AT AVDIIVKA MARKET
Air raid sirens sounded across parts of Ukraine for a third
day on Wednesday. The Ukrainian governor of partially occupied
Donetsk province said seven people were killed in Russian
shelling of a market in the frontline town of Avdiivka. Reuters
was not able to verify battlefield reports.
There were reports of some shelling elsewhere, but no sign
of the countrywide strikes of the previous two days. Pope
Francis denounced the bombings, part of what he called a
"hurricane of violence".
Ukraine's military said its forces consolidated control of
several settlements recaptured from Russian troops on the west
bank of the Dnipro River, near the Russian-occupied town of
Beryslav in the Kherson region.
Transatlantic alliance NATO's secretary-general, Jens
Stoltenberg, said Russia's missile attacks were a sign of
weakness. "Russia is actually losing on the battlefield,"
Stoltenberg said.
As his forces have lost ground since September, Putin has
intensified the conflict, ordering the call-up of hundreds of
thousands of reservists, proclaiming the annexation of occupied
Ukrainian territory and repeatedly threatening to use nuclear
weapons to protect Russia.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he doubted Putin
would resort to that. Putin is a "rational actor who has
miscalculated significantly", he told CNN, saying he believed
the Russian leader had expected his invading troops to be
welcomed.
A senior NATO official said a Russian nuclear strike would
change the course of the conflict and almost certainly trigger a
"physical response" from Ukraine's allies - "and potentially
from NATO itself."
Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed about $55 billion in financial
support next year - $38 billion to close the budget deficit and
$17 billion to rebuild critical infrastructure such as schools
and housing.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Cynthia Osterman;
Editing by Grant McCool)