Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.N. food agency says debris from drone strike hit truck in northern Ethiopia

09/26/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Debris from a drone strike in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region hit a World Food Programme truck carrying humanitarian aid and injured the driver, a WFP spokesperson said on Monday.

WFP, a United Nations agency, helps coordinate humanitarian assistance to Tigray, where a nearly two-year conflict has killed thousands and left millions in need of aid.

WFP "has received report of a drone strike that took place near the Zana Woreda, in the Tigray Region's North-western zone on the morning of 25 September," a spokesperson told Reuters in a text message.

"Flying debris from the strike injured a driver contracted by WFP and caused minor damage to a WFP fleet truck," the spokesperson said.

The truck was delivering food to internally displaced people in Tigray, where fighting resumed late last month after a five-month ceasefire.

Two humanitarian workers in Tigray confirmed the incident and shared pictures of the damaged truck.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not respond to requests for comment.

WFP says an estimated 13 million people in Tigray and the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar are in "desperate need of food assistance".

The conflict pits Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs Tigray and used to dominate Ethiopia's ruling coalition.

The government accuses the TPLF of trying to reassert Tigrayan dominance over Ethiopia. The TPLF accuses Abiy of over-centralising power and oppressing Tigrayans.

(Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; Editing by Aaron Ross and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19aUkraine's Zelenskiy says two more burial sites found in liberated Izium
RE
03:18aS.Korean shares drop to lowest since mid-2020 as recession fears grow
RE
03:17aRussian rouble pulls back from two-month high vs dollar
RE
03:16aU.N. food agency says debris from drone strike hit truck in northern Ethiopia
RE
03:15aUK bond prices collapse after sterling hits record low
RE
03:15aHong Kong prepares for surge in travel after COVID curbs ease
RE
03:13aItaly and Intel pick Veneto as preferred region for new chip plant - sources
RE
03:12aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher as Pound Hits Record Low
DJ
03:09aThai c.bank monitoring baht weakness, no big worry - FinMin
RE
03:09aFortum draws on state loan deal as it braces for more turbulence
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily d..
2Credit Suisse: pressing ahead with divestitures, asset sales
3AIRBUS : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
4NESTLE : Sell rating from Jefferies
5Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending

HOT NEWS