U.N. official still hopes Musk will 'step up' to fight world hunger

DAVOS, May 23 (Reuters) - David Beasley, the U.N. World Food
Programme official who clashed with Elon Musk on Twitter last
year, said on Monday he hadn't given up on the Tesla billionaire
contributing to the fight against world hunger, though the two
are not in direct contact.
In response to Beasley's challenge last year to the super
wealthy to end global hunger, Musk said he would sell $6 billion
of Tesla stock and donate it to the World Food Programme if the
organisation gave more information about how it spent its money.
Beasley, who eventually quit the exchange after an
unproductive back and forth, said at the World Economic Forum on
Monday he was ready to meet Musk to detail his ideas, even if
there is no direct contact between the two now.
"But there is some indirect contact through friends,
relatives, representatives; there's a lot of wealthy people in
the world who can step up, not just Elon," Beasley said on the
sidelines of a panel discussion. "But hopefully we'll still get
him to step up."
At his panel session, Beasley accused Russia of waging war
on global food security by blockading Ukraine's ports,
threatening millions with famine, mass migration and political
instability.
With its ports essentially shut by Russia, Ukraine has
struggled to export its vast grain supplies, deepening a global
food crisis that risks destabilising parts of the world and has
helped push inflation to multi-decade highs.
"Failure to open up the ports is a declaration of war on
global food security," Beasley said. "The breadbasket of the
world now has the longest bread lines of the world."
"Because of this crisis, we’re taking food from the hungry
and giving it to the starving," he said.
Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of
global wheat supplies. Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn,
barley, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, while Russia and Belarus
- which has backed Moscow in its war in Ukraine - account for
more than 40% of global exports of potash, a crop nutrient.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli
Editing by Mark Potter)