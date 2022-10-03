Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.N. pushes for global fertilizer price cut to avoid 'future crisis'

10/03/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A farmer spreads nitrogen fertilizer on his wheat field, in Inchy-en-Artois

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations is pushing to cut the price of fertilizers to avoid a "future crisis" of availability, said a senior U.N. trade official who is involved in talks aimed at boosting the export of Russian fertilizers, including ammonia.

Russia's war in Ukraine has fueled a global food crisis and soaring fertilizer prices, according to the United Nations. Russia and Ukraine are key global exporters of grain, while Russia is also one of the largest exporters of fertilizers.

"If we are not able to bring fertilizer prices down, the crisis of affordability that we have today will be a crisis of availability tomorrow, and that is what we are working on right now," said Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

"To avert a future crisis we need to bring fertilizer prices down," she told reporters in Geneva.

Russia is one of the world's largest suppliers of potash, phosphate and nitrogen fertilisers - key crop and soil nutrients - producing 13% of the global total. Fertilizer exports from Russia fell by 7% in the first half of 2022.

Facilitating Russia's food and fertilizer exports is a central aspect of a package deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey on July 22 that also restarted Ukraine's Black Sea grain and fertilizer shipments. Russia has criticized the deal, complaining that its exports were still hindered.

The deal included ammonia - a key ingredient in nitrate fertilizer. A pipeline transporting ammonia from Russia's Volga region to Ukraine's Black Sea port of Pivdennyi (Yuzhny) was shut down when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The U.N. is now trying to broker a resumption of those ammonia exports.

But since talks started, Russia has moved to annex Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions after holding what it called referendums - votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

Grynspan declined to comment on the ammonia negotiations, describing the situation to Reuters as "too sensitive." She added that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had tried to call her while she was in the news conference.

"We need to get it right and bring prices down," she said.

(Writing by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Emma Farge


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.65% 58.625 Delayed Quote.-21.17%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.18% 18.5397 Delayed Quote.38.93%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24pUnemployment Rate Expected to Hold at 3.7% -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:23pSpot platinum rises 5%…
RE
02:23pU.S. expected to announce new limits on china's AI, supercomputing firms - NYT
RE
02:19pItaly freezes real estate owned by two Russian oligarchs -sources
RE
02:14pSaudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit, say lawyers
RE
02:12pU.N. pushes for global fertilizer price cut to avoid 'future crisis'
RE
02:12pU.S. plans to award $221 million to address Mississippi flooding risks
RE
02:09pWheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT
RE
02:09pItaly readies guarantee to allow companies to defer energy bills
RE
02:08pMexican inflation seen at over two-decade high, more rate hikes coming
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Citigroup, EasyJet, Intuit, Sage, Wells Fargo...
2Credit Suisse fall around 10% in early trading
3Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5L3Harris to buy Viasat's Tactical Data Link business for nearly $2 bln

HOT NEWS