Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.N. report links Malian, 'white-skinned' troops to civilian deaths

08/06/2022 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Malian government troops and "white-skinned soldiers" detained 33 civilians in central Mali in March who were later found shot dead and their bodies burned, sanctions monitors told the U.N. Security Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Friday.

The report does not identify the "white-skinned soldiers" who are accused of rounding up men and older boys in a small Malian village, tying their hands behind their backs and blindfolding them. Malian troops then arrived and are accused of beating the men and taking away 29 Mauritanians and four Malians.

"The women waited for the return of the men, but were notified by relatives a day later that the men's bodies had been found 4 km (2.4 miles) away. The men had been shot and then burnt," wrote the U.N. monitors, citing testimony they received.

Mali is struggling to stem an Islamist insurgency that took root after a 2012 uprising and has since spread to neighbouring countries, killing thousands and displacing millions across West Africa's Sahel region.

A U.N. peacekeeping mission was deployed in 2013 to support foreign and local troops battling the militants.

Mali military leaders seized power in an August 2020 coup and have sparred with regional neighbours and international partners over election delays, alleged army abuses and cooperation with Russian mercenaries.

A Malian government official told Reuters on Friday they were not aware of the U.N. sanctions monitors report and did not want to comment.

Russia's Wagner Group began supplying hundreds of fighters last year to support the Malian military and has since been accused by human rights groups and local residents of participating in massacres of civilians.

The Russian government has acknowledged Wagner personnel are in Mali, but the Malian government has described them as instructors from the Russian military rather then private security contractors. Wagner has no public representation and has not commented on the accusations of human rights violations.

(Additional reporting by Fadima Kontao in Bamako; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Leslie Adler)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06aU.N. report links Malian, 'white-skinned' troops to civilian deaths
RE
03:06aSas pilots in norway nf union vote in favour of wage deal…
RE
03:00aXXXXXXX : Sas pilots in sweden vote in favour of wage deal…
RE
03:00aSwedish pilot union says members voted in favour of wage deal…
RE
03:00aSas pilots in norway np union vote in favour of wage deal…
RE
02:55aSas pilots in denmark vote in favour of wage deal…
RE
02:39aWar in Ukraine set to enter new phase -UK military intelligence
RE
02:09aUk military intelligence-russia's war about to enter new phase,h…
RE
02:05aUk military intelligence-ukraine's forces focusing targeting on…
RE
02:04aUk military intelligence-battalion tactical groups have been dep…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nevada Copper : August 5, 2022Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Fin..
2California regulator claims Tesla falsely advertised Autopilot, Full Se..
3Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel - offici..
4SAS PILOTS IN DENMARK VOTE IN FAVOUR OF WAGE DEAL…
5Philippine president meets Blinken in Manila

HOT NEWS