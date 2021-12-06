U.N. rights boss Bachelet denounces Suu Kyi conviction in 'sham trial'

GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Michelle
Bachelet on Monday denounced a four-year jail term handed down
to Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/myanmar-court-give-first-rulings-suu-kyi-trial-2021-12-05
after a "sham trial" and called for her immediate release.
The conviction of Suu Kyi "closes yet another door to
political dialogue" in Myanmar, where the military took power on
Feb. 1, and "will only deepen rejection of the coup", Bachelet
said in a statement issued by her Geneva office.
A court jailed Suu Kyi for four years on Monday on charges
of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, said a
source in a case that critics described as "farcical".
“The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham
trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled
court is nothing but politically motivated,” Bachelet said.
“The military is attempting to instrumentalize the courts to
remove all political opposition."
Suu Kyi, 76, still faces charges of corruption and electoral
fraud, she added.
Bachelet also said that the army, known as the Tatmadaw, had
detained more than 10,000 opponents since the coup and that at
least 175 people, including many members of Suu Kyi's National
League of Democracy (NLD) party, were reported to have died in
custody "most likely due to ill-treatment or torture".
She called for the immediate release of all those unlawfully
detained.
Bachelet also strong condemned what she called a "vicious,
utterly reprehensible" attack on Sunday in the main city of
Yangon, where security forces used a truck to "ram into unarmed
anti-coup protesters and then fired upon the group using live
ammunition". Five people were killed, according to media and
witnesses.
