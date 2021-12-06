Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.N. rights expert urges states to raise economic pressure on Myanmar junta

12/06/2021 | 11:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights investigator on Myanmar urged countries on Monday to increase economic pressure on Myanmar's junta after the de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to jail on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions.

“Today’s sentencing demonstrates why the international community must take stronger action to support the people of Myanmar by denying the junta the revenue and weapons that they need to continue their illegitimate grip on the people of Myanmar," Thomas Andrews, a former U.S. congressman from Maine who is serving in the independent post, said in a statement.

“I call upon Member States to significantly increase pressure on the junta as a result of this outrageous action.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51aBank investment chiefs signal China and emerging market caution
RE
11:51aHERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen's Diess to remain CEO, says source
RE
11:47aSpain's net debt issuance 75 bln euros in 2021, 25% less than forecast
RE
11:41aRally in Trump-linked stocks fades after social media venture reveals regulatory inquiries
RE
11:38aAB InBev sets first profit growth target under new chief
RE
11:36aU.S. oil CEOs stress need for fossil fuels despite push for cleaner energy
RE
11:35aU.S. oil CEOs stress need for fossil fuels despite push for cleaner energy
RE
11:29aSterling rises as BoE's Broadbent warns of price pressure from tight job market
RE
11:29aU.N. rights expert urges states to raise economic pressure on Myanmar junta
RE
11:29aU.n. rights investigator on myanmar urges states to increase pressure on junta to deny it revenue and weapons after aung san suu kyi conviction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2European, U.S. stocks stage tentative rebound
3ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
5Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..

HOT NEWS