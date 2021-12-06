U.N. rights expert urges states to raise economic pressure on Myanmar junta

GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights investigator
on Myanmar urged countries on Monday to increase economic
pressure on Myanmar's junta after the de facto leader Aung San
Suu Kyi was sentenced to jail on charges of incitement and
breaching coronavirus restrictions.
“Today’s sentencing demonstrates why the international
community must take stronger action to support the people of
Myanmar by denying the junta the revenue and weapons that they
need to continue their illegitimate grip on the people of
Myanmar," Thomas Andrews, a former U.S. congressman from Maine
who is serving in the independent post, said in a statement.
“I call upon Member States to significantly increase
pressure on the junta as a result of this outrageous action.”
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)