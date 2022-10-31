U.N.'s Black Sea grain deal chief says 'the food must flow'

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.N. head of a Black
Sea grain-exports deal said on Monday that civilian cargo ships
can never be military targets or held hostage, and that "the
food must flow" under the deal, in which Russia suspended its
participation at the weekend.
The comment on Twitter by Amir Abdulla, Coordinator for the
Black Sea Grain Initiative, came after the United Nations,
Turkey and Ukraine pressed ahead with a transit plan for ships
waiting to use the travel corridor set up under the deal.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, said it suspended
its role in the deal for an "indefinite term", cutting shipments
from one of the world's top grain exporters, because it could
not "guarantee the safety of civilian ships" after an attack on
its Black Sea fleet.
The move has sparked an outcry from Ukraine, NATO, the
European Union and the United States, while the United Nations
and Turkey, the two main brokers of the July deal, were
scrambling to save it.
No ships moved on Sunday through the maritime
humanitarian corridor established under the grain deal. But the
U.N. said in a statement that it had agreed with Ukraine and
Turkey on a movement plan for 16 vessels on Monday - 12 outbound
and 4 inbound.
The U.N. said it has informed the Russian officials at
the Joint Coordination Centre, which includes the U.N., Turkish,
and Ukrainian officials that also monitor the grain deal, about
the plan, along with the intention to inspect 40 outbound
vessels on Monday.
The U.N. noted that "all participants coordinate with
their respective military and other relevant authorities to
ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels" under the deal.
(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and
Christian Schmollinger)