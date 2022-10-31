Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.N. says no ships in grain corridor when Russia says it was attacked

10/31/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.N. humanitarian affairs chief Martin Griffiths gives update on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations on Monday said no ships involved in a U.N.-brokered Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal were transiting a maritime humanitarian corridor on the night of Oct. 29, when Russia says its vessels in Crimea were attacked.

Russia has accused Ukraine of using air and maritime drones to target vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol early on Saturday. Russia's defence ministry suggested one of the drones may have been launched from a civilian vessel chartered by Ukraine or a Western country to export food from Ukrainian ports.

Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied it was behind the attack, but says Russia's navy is a legitimate military target.

Responding to Russia's accusation about possible misuse of cargo ships, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council on Monday: "None were in the corridor on the night of the 29th of October when the reported attacks took place, and no vessel reported an incident over the weekend."

After Saturday's attack Moscow said it was suspending its participation in the July 22 deal that allowed Ukraine to restart food exports stalled by Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. No ships transited the maritime humanitarian corridor on Sunday.

"Today 12 ships sailed out from Ukrainian ports and two headed in to load food," Griffiths told the 15-member council.

"We're very encouraged by Russia's assurance ... that it is not pulling out of the initiative ... it is only temporarily suspending activities in the implementation of the initiative," he said, adding that the U.N. understand was that the deal and "commitments remain in force even during the suspension."

More than 9.5 million tonnes of corn, wheat, sunflower products, barley, rapeseed and soy have been exported from Ukraine under the deal, according to the United Nations.

The package deal also aims to facilitate exports of Russian grain and fertilizer exports. Griffiths heads talks on Ukrainian exports, while senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan leads discussions on Russian food and fertilizer exports.

Russian grain exports have also increased since July, Grynspan told the U.N. Security Council on Monday.

"Exports from the Russian Federation tripled between July and September, while wheat exports from Ukraine more than quadrupled over the same period of time, resulting in lower food prices in international markets and improved access to food for humanitarian actors," Grynspan said.

But she said more work needed to be done to alleviate a chilling effect of Western sanctions on Russian fertilizer exports, citing over compliance, reputational risks and market avoidance by the private sector.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Doina Chiacu and David Gregorio)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.37% 679.75 End-of-day quote.14.75%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.73% 571.9298 Real-time Quote.14.75%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.81% 62 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
VESSEL CO., LTD. -0.71% 4900 End-of-day quote.38.03%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.98% 830.25 End-of-day quote.7.59%
Latest news "Economy"
02:01pNo Microsoft remedies in first EU antitrust review of Activision deal - source
RE
02:01pThe party's over for illegal raves, Italy's new government says
RE
01:57pEA to develop three Marvel games, beginning with Iron Man
RE
01:56pTrue the Vote leaders jailed after being found in contempt
RE
01:51pU.N. Black Sea grain pact under threat as Russia quits
RE
01:46pWRAPUP 6-Grain ships sail from Ukraine ports as Russian missiles knock out power across country
RE
01:43pBiden to ask Congress to act if oil cos don't lower costs, White House says
RE
01:42pIndia to press rich countries to keep climate fund pledge
RE
01:41pEnergy shares shine again on Wall Street, lifted by earnings
RE
01:36pU.S. bond 'term premium' is back, casting shadow over long end: McGeever
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keyence Shares Jump After It Posts 27% Rise in First-Half Net Profit
2Tesla held talks to take up to 20% stake in Glencore - FT
3Europe's debt market strains force some governments to rework trading r..
4Fed set to deliver another big rate hike, debate December downshift
5Analyst recommendations: AMD, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Meta, Param..

HOT NEWS