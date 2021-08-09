U.N. sounds clarion call over 'irreversible' climate impacts by humans

* Human activities 'unequivocally' causing climate change
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. climate panel sounded a dire
warning Monday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway
warming – and that humans are "unequivocally" to blame.
Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high
enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not
centuries, scientists warn in a report from the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1
That’s on top of the deadly heat waves, powerful hurricanes
and other weather extremes that are happening now and are likely
to become more severe.
Describing the report as a "code red for humanity," U.N.
Secretary-General António Guterres urged an immediate end to
coal energy and other high-polluting fossil fuels.
“The alarm bells are deafening,” Guterres said in a
statement. “This report must sound a death knell for coal and
fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”
The IPCC report comes just three months before a major U.N.
climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where nations will be
under pressure to pledge ambitious climate action and
substantial financing.
Drawing on more than 14,000 scientific studies, the report
gives the most comprehensive and detailed picture yet of how
climate change is altering the natural world -- and what still
could be ahead.
Unless immediate, rapid and large-scale action is taken to
reduce emissions, the report says, the average global
temperature will likely cross the 1.5-degree Celsius warming
threshold within the next 20 years.
So far, nations’ pledges to cut emissions https://reut.rs/3ywxDyE
have been inadequate for bringing down the level of greenhouse
gases accumulated in the atmosphere.
Reacting to the findings, governments and campaigners
expressed alarm.
“The IPCC report underscores the overwhelming urgency of
this moment,” U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said in a statement.
“The world must come together before the ability to limit global
warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is out of reach.”
IRREVERSIBLE CHANGE
Emissions “unequivocally caused by human activities” have
pushed today’s average global temperature 1.1C higher than the
preindustrial average -- and would have pushed it 0.5C further
if not for the tempering effect of pollution in the atmosphere,
the report says.
That means that, as societies transition away from fossil
fuels, much of the aerosols in the air would vanish -- and
temperatures could spike.
Scientists warn that warming more than 1.5C above the
preindustrial average could trigger runaway climate change with
catastrophic impacts, such as heat so intense that crops fail or
people die just from being outdoors.
Every additional 0.5C of warming will also boost the
intensity and frequency of heat extremes and heavy rainfall, as
well as droughts in some regions. Because temperatures fluctuate
from year to year, scientists measure climate warming in terms
of 20-year averages.
"We have all the evidence we need to show we are in a
climate crisis," said three-time IPCC co-author Sonia
Seneviratne, a climate scientist at ETH Zurich who doubts she
will sign up for a fourth report. "Policy makers have enough
information. You can ask: Is it a meaningful use of scientists'
time, if nothing is being done?"
The 1.1C warming already recorded has been enough to unleash
disastrous weather. This year, heat waves killed hundreds in the
Pacific Northwest and smashed records around the world.
Wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire
towns in the U.S. West, releasing record emissions from Siberian
forests, and driving Greeks to flee their lands by ferry.
"Every bit of warming matters," said IPCC co-author Ed
Hawkins, a climate scientist at the University of Reading in
Britain. "The consequences get worse and worse as we get
warmer."
Greenland’s ice sheet is "virtually certain" to continue
melting. Oceans will keep warming, with surface levels rising
It’s too late to prevent these particular changes. The best
the world can do is to slow them down so that countries have
more time to prepare and adapt.
“We are now committed to some aspects of climate change,
some of which are irreversible for hundreds to thousands of
years,” said IPCC co-author Tamsin Edwards, a climate scientist
at King’s College London. “But the more we limit warming, the
more we can avoid or slow down those changes.”
‘WE STILL HAVE CHOICES TO MAKE’
But even to slow climate change, the report says, the world
is running out of time.
If the world drastically cuts emissions in the next decade,
average temperatures could still rise 1.5C by 2040 and possibly
1.6C by 2060 before stabilizing.
If the world does not cut emissions dramatically and instead
continues the current trajectory, the planet could see 2.0C
warming by 2060 and 2.7C by the century’s end.
The earth has not been that warm since the Pliocene Epoch
roughly 3 million years ago -- when the first ancestors to
humans were appearing and oceans were 25 meters (82 feet) higher
than today.
It could get even worse, if warming triggers feedback loops
that release even more climate-warming carbon emissions -- such
as the melting of Arctic permafrost or the dieback of global
forests. Under these high-emissions scenarios, Earth could broil
at temperatures 4.4C above the preindustrial average by
2081-2100.
“We have already changed our planet, and some of those
changes we will have to live with for centuries and millennia to
come,” said IPCC co-author Joeri Rogelj, a climate scientist at
Imperial College London.
The question now, he said, is how many more irreversible
changes we avoid: "We still have choices to make."
