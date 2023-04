KHARTOUM, April 15 (Reuters) - U.N. Special Representative in Sudan Volker Perthes said on Saturday he strongly condemned the eruption of fighting in the country.

Perthes "has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Omar Abdelrazek and Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Tala Ramadan and Mark Potter)