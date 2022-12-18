U.N. summit puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature

MONTREAL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - With U.N. negotiations on a
new global deal to protect nature in their final 48 hours, China
on Sunday released a proposed text that will shape any agreement
on conserving the world's wild places and species.
The presidency of the Montreal summit is held by China,
which is responsible for releasing the draft text, based on the
last two weeks of negotiations, as the best compromise for
parties to discuss going forward.
Ministers from nearly 200 governments now need to hammer out
the details by Monday. Policymakers hope this can provide a
framework to conserve nature through 2030 similar to that which
began with an international pact to limit planet-warming carbon
emissions struck in Paris in 2015.
The text, containing 23 targets, reflects consensus on
protecting 30% of land and coastal and marine areas by 2030, a
target informally known as 30-by-30. This has come to be seen as
a landmark goal for efforts to protect nature.
However, the 30-by-30 target does not contain a global goal
and makes limited mention of the ocean, which could leave
international waters unprotected.
Financial mobilization has remained another key sticking
point at the talks, and the draft puts forward allocating $200
billion per year for conservation initiatives - a target seen as
critical for the successful implementation of any deal.
Developing countries were pushing for half of that - $100
billion per year - to flow from wealthy countries to poorer
nations.
It also notes that the money can come voluntarily from any
country - a nod to developed nations' desire that countries with
large economies, such as China and Brazil, also contribute
funds.
One of the greatest points of contention among delegates has
been whether a new fund should be established for that money. On
Wednesday morning, developing country negotiators walked out of
a financing meeting in protest. The draft does not mention
setting up a new facility.
The text does not specify whether harmful subsidies should
be eliminated, phased out or reformed, but does suggest they
should be reduced by at least $500 billion per year by the
decade's end.
Other proposed instructions include directing policymakers
to "encourage and enable" businesses to monitor, assess and
disclose how they affect and are affected by biodiversity, but
does not say these processes should be mandatory.
Lastly, the text does not address slashing the use of
pesticides but does say that the risks from pesticides and
highly hazardous chemicals should be reduced by at least half.
