U.N. urges Australia to speed up efforts to drop coal

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australia's government should increase
its efforts to phase out coal or else climate change will
dramatically damage the country's economy, Selwin Hart, the
United Nations special adviser on climate change, said on
Sunday.
Australia's reliance on coal-fired power makes it one of the
world's largest carbon emitters per capita, but its conservative
government has steadfastly backed Australia's new deputy PM
casts shadow over 2050 net zero emissions ambition fossil fuel
industries, saying tougher action on emissions would cost jobs.
"We fully understand the role that coal and other fossil
fuels have played in Australia's economy, even if mining
accounts for a small fraction - around 2% - of overall jobs,"
Hart said in a speech at the Australian National University in
Canberra.
"But it's essential to have a broader, more honest and
rational conversation about what is in Australia's interests."
The U.N. has called for phasing out coal by 2030 in
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
countries, which include Australia.
In July, energy and environment ministers from the Group of
20 big economies failed to deliver a deal to phase out coal by
2025. But some experts said there were chances of progress at
U.N. climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/strained-g20-climate-talks-could-yet-deliver-progress-coal-2021-07-26
in Glasgow in November.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Australia is on a
path to net zero carbon emissions but has stopped short of
committing to a timeline. He has said that Australia would
update its 2030 emissions projections going into the Glasgow
talks.
Most other developed countries have signed up to a target of
net zero emissions by 2050.
Hart said that the Australian government should "seize the
moment" and switch to renewables.
"If the world does not rapidly phase out coal, climate
change will wreak havoc right across the Australian economy:
from agriculture to tourism, and right across the services
sector," he said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)