U.N. urges nations to spend more on species protection as new pact talks begin

KUNMING, China, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The global community must
invest much more and raise the scale and speed of its pledges to
protect nature and prevent species loss, a senior U.N. official
said on Sunday on the eve of a new round of global biodiversity
talks.
The first part of the twice-postponed "COP15" biodiversity
negotiations begin in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming
on Monday, with the aim of generating momentum for an ambitious
post-2020 agreement to reverse decades of habitat destruction
caused by human encroachment and climate change.
David Cooper, deputy executive secretary of the U.N.
Convention on Biological Diversity, told a briefing that
ministers attending virtual meetings this week needed to show
more ambition and give "clear political direction" to
negotiators, who will thrash out a final deal in Kunming in May
next year.
Environmental groups say there is no time to lose when it
comes to protecting habitats and slowing extinction rates,
especially after governments failed to complete any of the 2020
biodiversity targets agreed in Aichi, Japan a decade earlier.
However, Cooper said the level of urgency was still not enough.
"Currently, most countries are spending orders of magnitude
more funds subsidising activities that destroy biodiversity than
we are spending on conserving it - this will have to change," he
said.
The United Nations wants countries to commit to protecting
30% of their land by 2030, a pledge already agreed to by the
United States and others. China has not yet made the commitment,
despite implementing an "ecological protection red line" system
that already puts 25% of its territory out of the reach of
developers.
Cooper told reporters that it was important all countries
protected more of their ecosystems, but that would not be enough
in itself to fix biodiversity loss, saying more commitments were
required to manage the other 70%.
He said the global pandemic had injected new urgency into
biodiversity protection, but warned that this was not yet
reflected in "business-as-usual" post-COVID-19 stimulus
measures.
"We have to make sure... (the stimulus) is strengthening
biodiversity and not adding to the problem," he said. "Globally,
if you look around, the stimulus packages are making it worse
rather than better."
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)