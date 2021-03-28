U RIGHT International : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FULLSUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED ၅᳅਷ყછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00627)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 29 March 2021 pending the release of an announcement containing inside information relating to a very substantial disposal of the Company.

By order of the board of directors

Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Haoran

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 29 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors of the Company, namely Mr. Pan Haoran, Mr. Li Jinrong and Mr. Tang Kwok Hung and three independent non-executive directors of the Company, namely Mr. Yau Pak Yue, Mr. Wong Chun Hung and Mr. Kong Tat Yee.