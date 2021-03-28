Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U RIGHT International : TRADING HALT

03/28/2021 | 10:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FULLSUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED ၅᳅਷ყછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00627)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 29 March 2021 pending the release of an announcement containing inside information relating to a very substantial disposal of the Company.

By order of the board of directors

Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Haoran

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 29 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors of the Company, namely Mr. Pan Haoran, Mr. Li Jinrong and Mr. Tang Kwok Hung and three independent non-executive directors of the Company, namely Mr. Yau Pak Yue, Mr. Wong Chun Hung and Mr. Kong Tat Yee.

Disclaimer

U-RIGHT International Holdings Limited published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 02:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:08aHANS ENERGY  : Announcement of final results for 2020
PU
12:06aInvestors BlackRock, Vanguard join net zero effort
RE
12:06aASTRAZENECA  : Covid-19 - Kailesh Jagutpal's contradictions
AQ
12:06aESSO THAILAND  : Club and alliances donate necessity items and cash totaling 299,300 baht in assistance to children and bedridden patients in Klong Toey Community
PU
12:06aCRAWFORD MPANY  : Energy companies deal with the aftermath of Winter Storms Uri and Viola
PU
12:05aMajor Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses Timeline for Resource Estimate
GL
12:04aNomura flags $2 billion loss, cancels bond issue; shares plummet
RE
12:04aTOYOTA MOTOR  : Sustainability Data Book has been updated (Respect for Human Rights, Health and Safety)
PU
12:04aSHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL  : Preliminary announcement of the annual results for the year ended 31 december 2020
PU
12:04aPENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION  : Development of application software for preparing reports for mountain tunnel construction with a tablet terminal
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Large block trades tied to Archegos raise worries about trading this week
2German union calls four-day strike at Amazon sites ahead of Easter
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Company News of the Day
4NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : NOMURA : potential losses are related to Archegos trades - Bloomberg News
5Nomura flags $2 billion loss, cancels bond issue; shares plummet
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ