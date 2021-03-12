Log in
U RIGHT International : WINDING UP PETITION WITHDRAWN

03/12/2021 | 04:50am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FULLSUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED ၅᳅਷ყછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00627)

WINDING UP PETITION WITHDRAWN

This announcement is made by Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") in accordance with Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of the Company dated 30

December 2020, 2 February 2021 and 11 February 2021, respectively, relating to, among other things, the Petition. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

WINDING UP PETITION WITHDRAWN

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that upon the joint application of the Petitioner and the Company, an Order of the High Court was granted on 1 March 2021, and a sealed copy thereof was received by the Company on 12 March 2021, that, among other things, the Petition be withdrawn and the hearing of the Petition scheduled on 24 March 2021 at 10:00 a.m. before the High Court be vacated.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the board of directors

Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Haoran

Executive Director and Chief Executive Office

Hong Kong, 12 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Pan Haoran, Mr. Li Jinrong and Mr. Tang Kwok Hung and two independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Wong Chun Hung and Mr. Yau Pak Yue.

Disclaimer

U-RIGHT International Holdings Limited published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 09:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
