U.S. 10-Year TIPS yield turns positive for first time since March 2020

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year U.S.
inflation-linked bonds broke above negative territory on Tuesday
for the first time since March 2020, when the Federal Reserve
announced its unprecedented stimulus response to the coronavirus
pandemic.
A positive yield on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
(TIPS) means an investor would break even on the
Treasury securities in 10 years, after accounting for expected
inflation. The 10-year TIPS yield rose to 0.005%.
TIPS also are referred to as real yields because they
subtract projected inflation from the nominal yield on Treasury
securities.
The Fed is expected to continue hiking rates aggressively as
it tackles inflation, following its first interest rate increase
in more than three-years in March. Those expectations have sent
yields on Treasuries to three-year highs as investors price in
tighter monetary conditions.
By keeping real yields below zero, the Fed sought to offset
economic weakness as businesses closed and laid off workers due
to the spread of the coronavirus.
Fixed income investors such as pensioners have been hurt,
however, as their investments failed to return enough to offset
consumer price increases.
Five-year TIPS yields remain negative and last
traded at -0.504%.
