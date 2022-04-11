U.S. 3-YEAR YIELD EDGES HIGHER AFTER $46 BLN AUCTION, LAST AT 2.…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Multibaggers
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Lets all cycle!
Pets
Fintechs
Cloud Computing
Robotics
The Cannabis Industry
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Lets all cycle!
Pets
Fintechs
Cloud Computing
Robotics
The Cannabis Industry
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. 3-YEAR YIELD EDGES HIGHER AFTER $46 BLN AUCTION, LAST AT 2.…
04/11/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. 3-YEAR YIELD EDGES HIGHER AFTER $46 BLN AUCTION, LAST AT 2.726%
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32p
Tropical storm Megi hits Philippines, leaving at least 25 dead
RE
01:27p
India should not accelerate energy purchases from Russia -U.S. administration official
RE
01:21p
Morocco to expand soft wheat stockpiles beyond five months -minister
RE
01:19p
In a small French village, Le Pen threatens Macron's re-election
RE
01:19p
Austrian leader has 'open and tough' talks with Putin in Russia
RE
01:17p
Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off again in U.S. libel trial
RE
01:16p
Ecuador banana growers block roads to protest low prices
RE
01:16p
Russian regions bordering Ukraine step up security
RE
01:12p
FED'S EVANS
: half-point hike "worthy" of consideration
RE
01:11p
S&P, Nasdaq slide 1% as surging yields hammer growth stocks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
TIMELINE-Musk keeps up tweets torrent on Twitter transformation as larg..
2
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
3
Hoth Therapeutics mRNA Frame-Shifting Therapeutic, HT-KIT, Proves Effec..
4
Warner Bros Discovery shares gain on first trading day
5
Goldman pays 1.7 billion euros for Dutch-based asset manager
More news
HOT NEWS
VERU INC.
+175.86%
Veru Shares Higher; Covid-19 Drug Candidate Reduces Deaths by 55% in Hospitalized Patients
VNET GROUP, INC.
+31.94%
VNET Group Receives Unsolicited Preliminary Buyout Offer
PG&E CORPORATION
-5.37%
PG&E Reaches Settlements to Further Invest in Wildfire Safety
TECK RESOURCES LIMIT.
-4.50%
Teck Resources Limited Announces Sales Results for the First Quarter 2022
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
-2.23%
TSX slips on weakness in energy stocks
INTACT FINANCIAL COR.
-1.10%
Intact Financial : 1Q Catastrophe Losses Were Primarily Weather-Related
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave