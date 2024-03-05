By Dean Seal

Federal agencies are seeking public input as they probe whether private-equity and other corporations' rising control over the healthcare sector leads to worse outcomes for patients and workers.

Antitrust regulators at the Department of Justice, along with the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday that they are investigating how certain transactions in the healthcare sector may increase consolidation and boost corporate profits at the expense of patient health, worker safety, quality of care and affordability.

Research shows the competition in healthcare provider and payer markets leads to higher-quality and lower-cost healthcare, as well as greater access to care and higher wages and benefits for workers, the regulators said.

The agencies have issued a request for information, seeking public comment on deals conducted by health systems, private payers, private equity funds and other alternative asset managers that involve healthcare providers, facilities or ancillary products or services.

In particular, the agencies are looking for transactions that wouldn't be reported to antitrust regulators under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

The public will have 60 days to submit comments, with a May 6 cutoff date.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-24 1008ET