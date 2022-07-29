Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Air Force pauses some operations over pilot ejection seat concerns

07/29/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Air Force F-35A aircraft form up in an

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Concerns over defects in the explosive cartridges in pilot ejection systems aboard three U.S. military aircraft, including the F-35, forced a temporary halt to some U.S. operations in order to perform checks, the Air Force said on Friday.

"Our primary concern is the safety of our Airmen and it is imperative that they have confidence in our equipment," Major General Craig Wills, 19th Air Force Commander, said in a statement.

"This is a temporary stand-down, not a fleet-wide grounding," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement about concern over "a component used in the pilot ejection system of several aircraft."

Lockheed Martin F-35s have Martin-Baker ejection seats, the Air Force said, and the service will "execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process" of those systems.

The Air Force's training fleet is also impacted, the Air Force said. "We suspect that approximately 203 T-38 and 76 T-6 aircraft may be affected by this issue. This number represents approximately 40% of our T-38 fleet and 15% of our T-6 fleet."

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Mike Stone


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 1.65% 412.82 Delayed Quote.14.26%
WILLS INC. 1.50% 610 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pTurkish, German ministers argue over policies in tense news conference
RE
02:47pColombia's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 9%
RE
02:40pSigns emerge that global inflation could be transitory - former policymakers
RE
02:38pSpain confirms first monkeypox-related death in Europe
RE
02:27pLess long-dated debt and more bills likely in Treasury funding plans
RE
02:22pFACTBOX : Companies cut jobs, freeze hiring to prepare for economic slowdown
RE
02:20pVice Media explores sale to Antenna Group -source
RE
02:13pWall Street extends July rebound, led by tech and energy
RE
02:08pU.S. Air Force pauses some operations over pilot ejection seat concerns
RE
02:05pColombia central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 9%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong stocks post biggest monthly drop in a year, dragged by tech s..
2Renault : Press release - 2022 H1 Financial Results
3Analyst recommendations: Comcast, Qualcomm, Intel, Linde, Northrop Grum..
4Australian shares rise on mining, energy boost
5Transcript : Siltronic AG, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022

HOT NEWS