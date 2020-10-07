Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Airlines August 2020 Fuel Use Up 5% from July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 11:35am EDT
Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) today released U.S. airlines' August Fuel Cost and Consumption numbers.

Fuel consumed by U.S. airlines scheduled service:

August 2019 1.7 billion gallons
July 2020 763 million gallons
August 2020 801 million gallons

August 2020 fuel consumption was 5% higher than July 2020, 44% higher than June 2020, 77% higher than May 2020 and 79% higher than April 2020. April was the lowest monthly fuel usage on record (447M gallons), dating back to 2000. August 2020 fuel consumption was down 52% from August 2019.

Fuel cost per gallon for U.S. airlines scheduled service:

The August 2020 cost per gallon ($1.21) for aviation fuel was up 4 cents per gallon from July 2020 but down 73 cents per gallon from August 2019. The May 2020 cost per gallon ($1.03) was the lowest since April 2004 ($1.01).

Total fuel cost for U.S. airlines scheduled service:

Total August 2020 fuel cost in was 8% higher than July 2020, 60% higher than June 2020 and 108% higher than May 2020, which was the lowest on record dating back to 2000. Total fuel cost in August 2020 was down 71% from August 2019.

The Fuel Cost and Consumption page can be found here: https://www.transtats.bts.gov/fuel.asp Summaries by month are also available.

Preliminary fuel cost and consumption numbers are industry summaries only. Airline fuel costs may be affected by hedging, contracts that allow airlines to limit exposure to future changes in fuel prices. The monthly web update with September data is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Individual airline numbers through June are available on the BTS website. Individual airline numbers for July and August will be available with the BTS third-quarter 2020 financial release on Dec. 7.

###

Disclaimer

BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 15:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aAllergy Rhinitis Drugs Market - Actionable Research on COVID-19 | Growing Awareness about Allergic Rhinitis to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:46aAs 67 Inmates File $400 Million Lawsuit Against Governor Carney for Mishandling the COVID-19 Pandemic, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Condemns Governor Carney and State Department of Correction for Willful Negligence
BU
11:45aSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Deepening Digital Focus, Simmons Announces Banno Credit and Debit Integration
PR
11:45aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
11:45aKAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : fully acquires tolltickets.
PU
11:45aIllinois Department of Labor Stresses the Need For Grain Bin Safety
PU
11:45aSAFEHOLD : Corporate Presentation
PU
11:45aWorld's First Cable-Stabilized Platform Becomes Tallest Structure to be Converted to Artificial Reef in the Gulf of Mexico
PU
11:45aETHOS GOLD : Acquires Campbell Lake Gold-VMS Project, Ontario; Targets ~10 km Altered Structural Corridor
PU
11:45aTESSENDERLO GROUP : publication of a transparency notification
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group