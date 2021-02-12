Log in
U S Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau : Monthly Statistical Release - Beer (October 2020)

02/12/2021 | 12:07pm EST
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - BEER

Reporting Period: October 2020

Report Date: 12FEB2021

Report Symbol: TTB S 5130-10-2020

1 Barrel is equivalent to 31 gallons.

Current Month

Prior Year Current Month

Current

Year Cumulative to Date

Prior Year Cumulative to Date

Manufacture Of Beer

(In Barrels)

Production

Production

Production

14,165,325

14,377,117

151,167,970

152,719,122

Removals

Taxable*

In bottles & cans

12,780,932

11,987,939

132,656,985

125,687,664

In kegs

737,843

1,208,925

6,471,237

12,653,665

Tax Determined, Premises Use

1,861

3,163

2,385,984

2,728,335

TOTAL Taxable Removals

13,520,636

13,200,028

141,514,206

141,069,663

Tax Free

For export

340,395

515,315

3,130,386

4,379,853

For vessels & aircraft

0

0

65

34,440

Consumed on brewery premises

436

1,215

56,549

88,996

TOTAL Tax-Free Removals

340,831

516,530

3,187,001

4,503,289

TOTAL Removals

13,861,467

13,716,558

144,701,206

145,572,952

Stocks On Hand End-of-Month

Stocks On Hand End-of-Month

Stocks On Hand End-of-Month

9,480,413

9,994,006

* Tax Rate: 2018-2020 = $3.50/$16.00 per barrel 2017 and prior = $7.00/$18.00 per barrel

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may be amended.

Disclaimer

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 17:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
