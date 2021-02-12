|
U S Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau : Monthly Statistical Release - Beer (October 2020)
|
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY
ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU
STATISTICAL REPORT - BEER
Reporting Period: October 2020
Report Date: 12FEB2021
Report Symbol: TTB S 5130-10-2020
|
1 Barrel is equivalent to 31 gallons.
|
Current Month
|
Prior Year Current Month
|
Current
Year Cumulative to Date
|
Prior Year Cumulative to Date
|
Manufacture Of Beer
(In Barrels)
|
Production
|
Production
|
Production
|
14,165,325
|
14,377,117
|
151,167,970
|
152,719,122
|
Removals
|
Taxable*
|
In bottles & cans
|
12,780,932
|
11,987,939
|
132,656,985
|
125,687,664
|
In kegs
|
737,843
|
1,208,925
|
6,471,237
|
12,653,665
|
Tax Determined, Premises Use
|
1,861
|
3,163
|
2,385,984
|
2,728,335
|
TOTAL Taxable Removals
|
13,520,636
|
13,200,028
|
141,514,206
|
141,069,663
|
Tax Free
|
For export
|
340,395
|
515,315
|
3,130,386
|
4,379,853
|
For vessels & aircraft
|
0
|
0
|
65
|
34,440
|
Consumed on brewery premises
|
436
|
1,215
|
56,549
|
88,996
|
TOTAL Tax-Free Removals
|
340,831
|
516,530
|
3,187,001
|
4,503,289
|
TOTAL Removals
|
13,861,467
|
13,716,558
|
144,701,206
|
145,572,952
|
Stocks On Hand End-of-Month
|
Stocks On Hand End-of-Month
|
Stocks On Hand End-of-Month
|
9,480,413
|
9,994,006
|
* Tax Rate: 2018-2020 = $3.50/$16.00 per barrel 2017 and prior = $7.00/$18.00 per barrel
NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may be amended.
Disclaimer
