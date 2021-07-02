U S Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau : Monthly Statistical Release - Tobacco (April 2021)

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Reporting Period: April 2021

Report Date: 02JUL2021

Report Symbol: TTB S 5210-4-2021

Units: Cigarettes and Cigars = Number of sticks Current Year Prior Year Prior Year Cumulative to Cumulative to Pipe, Chewing Tobacco, Roll-Your-Own, and Snuff = Pounds Current Month Prior Month Current Month Date Date Manufactured Production Production Cigarettes - Small Domestically or Received from Puerto Rico 17,476,886,809 21,178,264,276 19,207,695,644 73,819,502,484 72,956,066,161 Cigars - Small 28,856,483 29,846,958 33,054,850 110,276,098 256,514,218 Cigars - Large 401,604,010 400,185,762 303,850,176 1,461,825,563 1,305,922,723 Snuff 10,361,881 11,022,459 10,977,718 38,470,720 39,441,426 Chewing Tobacco 1,252,556 1,430,556 790,556 5,018,968 4,215,845 Pipe Tobacco 2,177,056 2,365,146 2,651,551 9,056,385 10,622,033 Roll-Your-Own Tobacco 100,185 101,405 128,341 375,807 570,114 Removed Taxable Removals Taxable Cigarettes - Small including from Puerto Rico 17,692,406,860 18,957,545,020 16,584,691,808 65,947,443,710 70,473,832,478 Cigars - Small 18,536,272 19,679,068 8,457,568 75,552,255 28,896,657 Cigars - Large <= $763.222 373,470,194 406,278,215 312,468,383 1,428,305,587 1,334,976,466 Cigars - Large > $763.222 1,259,090 1,268,108 86,551 4,310,163 538,185 Snuff 9,707,198 11,100,885 9,870,521 36,773,721 38,433,682 Chewing Tobacco 1,243,817 1,473,597 857,970 4,886,781 4,374,894 Pipe Tobacco 1,901,344 2,335,074 2,427,873 8,468,019 10,694,443 Roll-Your-Own Tobacco 92,220 95,220 118,225 387,554 595,117 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Small - Export Cigarettes 263,509,000 244,181,400 81,704,400 971,883,600 623,582,000 Transfer to Export Warehouses 65,485,600 34,454,000 20,696,000 148,709,600 245,981,200 Use of the U.S. 108,000 3,612,000 276,000 3,840,000 684,000 Personal Consumption/Experimental 1,687,019 1,027,856 913,021 4,312,764 4,142,264 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Small - Export Cigars 970,000 2,160,000 7,924,000 5,018,000 63,662,600 Small Export-Personal Consumption/Experimental 2,730 2,449 240 9,955 708 Large - Export 5,199,660 414,040 874,500 7,091,250 4,049,900 Large Export - Transfer to Export Warehouses 630,000 0 0 630,000 228,000 Large Export - Personal Consumption/Experimental 1,076 11,155 5,231 14,628 58,495 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Snuff - Export & To Export Smokeless Tobacco Warehouses 86,398 94,006 44,635 309,490 275,253 Snuff Other 422 392 767 1,626 3,067 Chewing Tobacco - Export & To Export Warehouses 0 0 883 0 4,096 Chewing Tobacco Other 125 131 55 495 947 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Export and To Export Pipe Tobacco Warehouses 35,203 27,805 170,727 126,908 266,819 Other 845 102 68 1,251 465 Removed Tax Exempt - Removals Tax Exempt Export and To Export Roll-Your-Own Warehouses Tobacco 0 0 0 0 945 Other 1 0 0 2 0 Release to Domestic Production Production Pipe Tobacco Factories Without Payment of Tax 184 0 0 184 0 Onhand / Close of On Hand On Hand Cigarettes - Small Business 26,138,959,501 26,900,604,391 21,841,251,581 Cigars - Small 71,885,418 62,555,937 76,853,639 Cigars - Large 290,647,472 269,731,800 356,015,301 Snuff 4,002,050 3,473,671 3,200,033 Chewing Tobacco 747,203 774,394 407,084 Pipe Tobacco 1,875,765 1,712,990 1,015,186 Roll-Your-Own Tobacco 53,680 45,683 60,677 IMPORTED FROM Cigarettes Cigarettes USTSA FOREIGN COUNTRIES 2402.20.1000, Entered/Withdrawn for 2402.20.8000, Consumption 2402.20.9000 894,737,000 776,806,000 1,100,685,000 3,689,759,000 3,939,876,000 Cigars Small USTSA 2402.10.3030, 11,513,000 15,937,000 3,495,000 45,888,000 30,004,000 2402.10.8030 Large USTSA 2402.10.3070, 889,451,000 967,446,000 190,088,000 3,324,942,000 1,905,941,000 2402.10.6000 USTSA 2402.10.8050, 39,717,000 43,800,000 14,613,000 144,088,000 84,428,000 2402.10.8080 Snuff Snuff USTSA 135,505 238,425 138,208 672,698 469,999 2403.99.2040 Chewing Chewing USTSA Tobacco Tobacco 2403.99.2030 56,302 52,618 32,271 167,847 170,774 Pipe Tobacco Pipe Tobacco USTSA 2403.19.2020, 57,538 140,500 31,709 328,633 99,159 2403.19.2080 Roll-Your-Own Roll-Your-Own USTSA Tobacco Tobacco 2403.19.2050 51,683 78,903 3,624 223,667 13,113

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may be amended.