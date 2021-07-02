Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U S Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau : Monthly Statistical Release - Tobacco (April 2021)

07/02/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU

STATISTICAL REPORT - TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Reporting Period: April 2021

Report Date: 02JUL2021

Report Symbol: TTB S 5210-4-2021

Units: Cigarettes and Cigars = Number of sticks

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year

Cumulative to

Cumulative to

    Pipe, Chewing Tobacco, Roll-Your-Own, and Snuff = Pounds

Current Month

Prior Month

Current Month

Date

Date

Manufactured

Production

Production

Cigarettes - Small

Domestically or

Received from

Puerto Rico

17,476,886,809

21,178,264,276

19,207,695,644

73,819,502,484

72,956,066,161

Cigars - Small

28,856,483

29,846,958

33,054,850

110,276,098

256,514,218

Cigars - Large

401,604,010

400,185,762

303,850,176

1,461,825,563

1,305,922,723

Snuff

10,361,881

11,022,459

10,977,718

38,470,720

39,441,426

Chewing Tobacco

1,252,556

1,430,556

790,556

5,018,968

4,215,845

Pipe Tobacco

2,177,056

2,365,146

2,651,551

9,056,385

10,622,033

Roll-Your-Own Tobacco

100,185

101,405

128,341

375,807

570,114

Removed Taxable

Removals

Taxable

Cigarettes - Small

including from

Puerto Rico

17,692,406,860

18,957,545,020

16,584,691,808

65,947,443,710

70,473,832,478

Cigars - Small

18,536,272

19,679,068

8,457,568

75,552,255

28,896,657

Cigars - Large <= $763.222

373,470,194

406,278,215

312,468,383

1,428,305,587

1,334,976,466

Cigars - Large > $763.222

1,259,090

1,268,108

86,551

4,310,163

538,185

Snuff

9,707,198

11,100,885

9,870,521

36,773,721

38,433,682

Chewing Tobacco

1,243,817

1,473,597

857,970

4,886,781

4,374,894

Pipe Tobacco

1,901,344

2,335,074

2,427,873

8,468,019

10,694,443

Roll-Your-Own Tobacco

92,220

95,220

118,225

387,554

595,117

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Small - Export

Cigarettes

263,509,000

244,181,400

81,704,400

971,883,600

623,582,000

Transfer to Export

Warehouses

65,485,600

34,454,000

20,696,000

148,709,600

245,981,200

Use of the U.S.

108,000

3,612,000

276,000

3,840,000

684,000

Personal

Consumption/Experimental

1,687,019

1,027,856

913,021

4,312,764

4,142,264

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Small - Export

Cigars

970,000

2,160,000

7,924,000

5,018,000

63,662,600

Small Export-Personal

Consumption/Experimental

2,730

2,449

240

9,955

708

Large - Export

5,199,660

414,040

874,500

7,091,250

4,049,900

Large Export - Transfer to

Export Warehouses

630,000

0

0

630,000

228,000

Large Export - Personal

Consumption/Experimental

1,076

11,155

5,231

14,628

58,495

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Snuff - Export & To Export

Smokeless Tobacco

Warehouses

86,398

94,006

44,635

309,490

275,253

Snuff Other

422

392

767

1,626

3,067

Chewing Tobacco - Export &

To Export Warehouses

0

0

883

0

4,096

Chewing Tobacco Other

125

131

55

495

947

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Export and To Export

Pipe Tobacco

Warehouses

35,203

27,805

170,727

126,908

266,819

Other

845

102

68

1,251

465

Removed Tax Exempt -

Removals

Tax Exempt

Export and To Export

Roll-Your-Own

Warehouses

Tobacco

0

0

0

0

945

Other

1

0

0

2

0

Release to Domestic

Production

Production

Pipe Tobacco

Factories Without

Payment of Tax

184

0

0

184

0

Onhand / Close of

On Hand

On Hand

Cigarettes - Small

Business

26,138,959,501

26,900,604,391

21,841,251,581

Cigars - Small

71,885,418

62,555,937

76,853,639

Cigars - Large

290,647,472

269,731,800

356,015,301

Snuff

4,002,050

3,473,671

3,200,033

Chewing Tobacco

747,203

774,394

407,084

Pipe Tobacco

1,875,765

1,712,990

1,015,186

Roll-Your-Own Tobacco

53,680

45,683

60,677

IMPORTED FROM

Cigarettes

Cigarettes

USTSA

FOREIGN COUNTRIES

2402.20.1000,

Entered/Withdrawn for

2402.20.8000,

Consumption

2402.20.9000

894,737,000

776,806,000

1,100,685,000

3,689,759,000

3,939,876,000

Cigars

Small

USTSA

2402.10.3030,

11,513,000

15,937,000

3,495,000

45,888,000

30,004,000

2402.10.8030

Large

USTSA

2402.10.3070,

889,451,000

967,446,000

190,088,000

3,324,942,000

1,905,941,000

2402.10.6000

USTSA

2402.10.8050,

39,717,000

43,800,000

14,613,000

144,088,000

84,428,000

2402.10.8080

Snuff

Snuff

USTSA

135,505

238,425

138,208

672,698

469,999

2403.99.2040

Chewing

Chewing

USTSA

Tobacco

Tobacco

2403.99.2030

56,302

52,618

32,271

167,847

170,774

Pipe Tobacco

Pipe Tobacco

USTSA

2403.19.2020,

57,538

140,500

31,709

328,633

99,159

2403.19.2080

Roll-Your-Own

Roll-Your-Own

USTSA

Tobacco

Tobacco

2403.19.2050

51,683

78,903

3,624

223,667

13,113

NOTE: Changes in figures from prior reports could be due to amended reports being filed. This data is not final and may be amended.

Disclaimer

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 17:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41pVENEZUELA & ALBA WEEKLY 7.2.2021 : Declarations by ALBA, Caracas Congress, and Cuba in UN; Nancy Hollander on Alex Saab; wide open Venezuelan primaries; Russia, China, Iran Stand with Venezuela; Act to Stop RENACER Bil
PU
01:30pU.S. jobs gain largest in 10 months; employers raise wages, sweeten perks
RE
01:30pU S ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU  : Monthly Statistical Release - Tobacco (April 2021)
PU
01:28pU.S. jobs gain largest in 10 months; employers raise wages, sweeten perks
RE
01:25pGlobal share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data
RE
01:25pGlobal share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data
RE
01:08pExclusive-EU's planned digital levy to cover hundreds of firms, Vestager says
RE
01:05pU.S. economy is 'on the move,' Biden says as jobs jump
RE
01:04pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in four -Baker Hughes
RE
01:04pEU's planned digital levy to cover hundreds of firms, Vestager says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
2Global share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data
3U.S. jobs gain largest in 10 months; employers raise wages, sweeten perks
4EURO STOXX 50 : Chipmakers lift European shares, banks cap gains
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global

HOT NEWS