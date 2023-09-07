By Peter Landers

TOKYO--House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) said China's Communist Party is to blame for businesses leaving the country and called on the U.S. to work with allies to reduce dependence on Chinese products.

"You watch the attack on the private sector, the number of businesses that are leaving there," McCarthy said of China. "It's based internally on what they decided. They shifted their policies, they shifted their beliefs," he said, by "allowing the Communist Party to control more."

McCarthy said as international businesses leave China, "that has benefited Japan at times, that has benefited Vietnam and others."

He said the bipartisan House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party is "looking at areas that we should work with our allies so we're not dependent on China." He named the processing of critical minerals as one area.

McCarthy criticized China's ban on Japanese food imports, which Beijing put in place last month after Japan started releasing slightly radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear-power plant into the Pacific. He said Japan's water release is safe.

"I just view it as another way of the Communist Party of China putting a falsity out there and trying to divide," he said. "I think the world has woken up to their behavior and is going to stop their behavior."

McCarthy spoke on a visit to Tokyo before a lunch with U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel that included vegetables from Fukushima.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said this week that China's response to the Japanese water discharge is reasonable and necessary because she said the discharge brings risks to public safety. She said that in relations with the U.S., Beijing has "always observed the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."

