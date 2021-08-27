U.S. Army Veteran Wins $100,000 Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway

Veterans United Home Loans and realtor.com® announced that a U.S. Army Veteran has won the $100,000 prize (less tax withholding) in the Stars, Stripes and Summer $100K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway.

Isabella Eisenherz enlisted in the United States Army in 2006 as a psychological operations specialist, where she specialized in Middle Eastern culture and languages. She deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to meet an incredible family whose service and sacrifice both inspire and humble us," said Kris Farmer, chief marketing officer at Veterans United Home Loans and a fellow Army veteran. “I am honored that we can help make a dream home a reality for Isabella, her husband, and two children. We are incredibly proud to partner with realtor.com® to show our appreciation for our service members and their families.”

Veterans United Home Loans is dedicated to enhancing lives not only by helping Veterans utilize their VA Home Loan benefit but by saying thank you in impactful ways. Their collaboration with realtor.com® allows the opportunity to move military families closer to the homes of their dreams.

"Congratulations to Isabella Eisenherz and her family. The team at realtor.com® is excited for the opportunity to be a part of such a big moment and celebrate someone who has served our country so dutifully," said Tricia Smith, realtor.com® senior vice president.

Isabella met her husband, Erik, in 2008. They, along with their two children, moved to Florida in 2019. They are excited to purchase their forever home in central Florida.

Eisenherz said, "Winning this sweepstakes is such a blessing for our family. It has removed a huge financial worry, guaranteed we will be able to cover all our closing costs, and allow us to set our new home up like we want. Such a blessing from God and the folks at realtor.com® and Veterans United."

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Mo., the full-service national lender financed more than $25.8 billion in loans in 2020 and is the country’s largest VA purchase lender. The company’s mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service. Veterans United Home Loans ranked No. 33 on Fortune Magazine’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2021, the company’s sixth consecutive year on the list. Veterans United was the highest-ranked mortgage lender to make the list.

About realtor.com®

Realtor.com® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools, and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

