STORY: U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan told reporters the Constitution protects "a person's right to hold repugnant beliefs" but also "protects every person's right to practice his or her faith".

Bowers, 50, was found guilty of dozens of federal hate crimes in June, in a trial held at the U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh.

The jury found him eligible for the death penalty for his attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history which resulted in the deaths of 11 worshippers.

Evidence was shown during the trial of Bowers' antisemitism, including multiple posts attacking Jews on a far-right website in the lead-up to the attack.

He was convicted of 63 counts, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.