"I have again asked the United States and Australia which share values with Japan to increase LNG production and ensure a stable supply, and both countries have shown an understanding to our position," Hagiuda told a virtual news conference.

Hagiuda attended the energy ministers meeting by the Quad which includes the United States, Japan, Australia and India, held earlier the day.[L4N2YU10O]

