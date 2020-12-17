U.S.-BASED STOCK FUNDS IN WEEK ENDED WEDNESDAY POST $5 BILLION OUTFLOW -LIPPER

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S.-BASED STOCK FUNDS IN WEEK ENDED WEDNESDAY POST $5 BILLION OUTFLOW -LIPPER
12/17/2020 | 04:57pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S.-BASED STOCK FUNDS IN WEEK ENDED WEDNESDAY POST $5 BILLION OUTFLOW -LIPPER
© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02p
Cargill closes part of Canadian beef plant after coronavirus outbreak
RE
05:00p
SEC sues California biotech company for misleading investors about COVID-19 tests
RE
04:57p
U.S. stock funds shed $5 billion in week -Lipper
RE
04:57p
U.s.-based money market funds shed $52.2 billion in latest week, biggest outflow since week to july 15 -lipper
RE
04:57p
U.s.-based stock funds in week ended wednesday post $5 billion outflow -lipper
RE
04:55p
Twitter planning to create label for automated 'bot' accounts
RE
04:54p
Stocks surge on stimulus hopes; dollar depressed
RE
04:41p
Wall Street ends at record highs as investors eye fiscal stimulus
RE
04:41p
Covid-Aid Talks Face Time Pressures -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:34p
Britain, EU strike pessimistic tone in post-Brexit trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
BOC AVIATION LIMITED
: Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan
2
ORPHAZYME A/S
: ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price
3
NASDAQ COMPOSITE
: Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
4
BMW AG
: European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
5
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
: NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION
More news
HOT NEWS
LENNAR CORPORATION
+7.62%
Roku, Lennar, Bitcoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
+1.62%
Home Depot : to Pay $21 Million Penalty for Alleged Lead-Safety Violations
GENERAL MILLS, INC.
+1.32%
General Mills Anticipates Higher Demand Beyond Pandemic
JAPAN POST INSURANCE.
+10.05%
Japan Post Insurance to buy back $2.9 bln shares from parent -media
TALKTALK TELECOM GRO.
+4.10%
TalkTalk Telecom : Toscafund to buy UK broadband firm TalkTalk in $1.5 billion deal
FIELMANN AKTIENGESEL.
+4.25%
DGAP-Adhoc : Fielmann AG: Fielmann acquires 80 Percent of third-largest optical retail group in Spain
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master