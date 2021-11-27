Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Black Friday shoppers tapered online splurge, as some returned to stores

11/27/2021 | 03:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Black Friday shopping in New York City

RALEIGH, North Carolina (Reuters) - U.S. shoppers spent slightly less online during Black Friday this year, with many venturing back to physical stores despite coronavirus fears, tight supplies, and retailers' efforts to encourage earlier holiday purchases.

For the first time ever, spending online during Black Friday - traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year - fell, reversing the growth of recent years, according to data from Adobe Analytics, a wing of Adobe's business that specializes in data insights and tracks transactions at 80 of the top 100 U.S. retailers.

Retailers lured shoppers to make holiday purchases online as early as September this year, because the supply-chain logjam has prevented them from quickly replenishing year-end merchandise. Shoppers' total outlay online during Black Friday was roughly $8.9 billion, less than the $9 billion in 2020, Adobe said. Spending online during Thanksgiving Day was flat at $5.1 billion, Adobe said.

Many retailers closed physical stores on Thanksgiving this year, as they did in 2020, amid a labor shortage and the coronavirus pandemic. Stores reopened the day after Thanksgiving, and shopper visits increased by 47.5% compared to 2020, but fell by 28.3% when compared to 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, according to data from Sensormatic Solutions.

Supply-chain challenges and shipping delays may have prompted shoppers to visit stores in order to increase the chances of securing gifts in time for Christmas. More are making purchases online that they can pick up in-store, which keeps shipping costs down.

Macy's, Walmart, Target and Kohl's, for example, gave shoppers the flexibility to shop online, in stores or through hybrid methods, walked away as winners on Black Friday, said Louis Navellier, chairman of investor Navellier & Associates.

Of those purchasing online, slightly more used their smartphones. Canadian e-commerce company Shopify said the number of shoppers on its platform who used smartphones to make purchases increased this year to 72% from 67% last year.

Retailers' moves to encourage buying holiday gifts earlier could also lessen the importance of Cyber Monday, the first Monday after Thanksgiving.

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore and Richa Naidu, Aakriti Bhalla and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Arriana McLymore and Richa Naidu


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14pU.S. Black Friday shoppers tapered online splurge, as some returned to stores
RE
02:07pU.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for eight African countries
RE
01:55pDutch believe they have found 'a number' of Omicron cases
RE
01:55pDutch health authority says "a number" of likely omicron cases detected among passengers on flights from s.africa
RE
01:53pDutch health authority rivm says it "suspects" it has detected omicron variant in netherlands - statement
RE
01:46pSudan appoints new director of general intelligence - sources
RE
01:46pSudans's sovereign council appoints new director for general intelligence service - official sources
RE
01:14pOmicron coronavirus case detected in Italy - health institute
RE
01:14pOmicron coronavirus case found in italy - national health institute
RE
12:54pU.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for eight African countries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday draws U.S. shoppers but many shun stores for online
2Fed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate h..
3Telecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash amid KKR approach
4India tells public to shun Musk-backed Starlink until it gets licence
5Dutch: Some of the 61 COVID cases from S.Africa flights are new variant

HOT NEWS