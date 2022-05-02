Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Black farmers lost $326 billion worth of land in 20th century - study

05/02/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A combine drives over stalks of soft red winter wheat during the harvest on a farm in Dixon, Illinois

(Reuters) - Black farmers in the United States lost roughly $326 billion worth of acreage during the 20th century, according to the first study to quantify the present-day value of that loss.

Land loss is a contributor to the racial wealth gap in the United States and an issue that has marred the relationship between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and minority farmers.

"Wealth and land is one way in this country that you're able to grow opportunity for your family," said Dr. Dania Francis, professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts-Boston and lead author of the study published on Sunday in the American Economic Association's Papers and Proceedings journal.

"When huge groups of African Americans were denied that opportunity, it speaks to the intergenerational wealth gap that opened up in part due to this type of land loss," Francis added.

The land loss was due to discriminatory USDA lending policies and forced sales of co-owned land called heirs' property, among other factors, the study said.

The study calculated the compounded value of declining acreage owned by African Americans between 1920 and 1997 in the 17 states where almost all Black-owned farms were documented, using data from the USDA Census of Agriculture.

"This is not just theoretical, but this is empirical," said Dr. Darrick Hamilton, economics professor at The New School and another of the study's authors. "These are real losses that occurred."

In 1910, Black farmers owned more than 16 million acres of land, according to experts. In 2017, when the most recent agricultural census was done, that figure was just 4.7 million acres, about 0.5% of all farmland.

The $326 billion figure is a conservative estimate, said the study authors, in part because it does not account for multiplier effects, like whether Black farmers could have used lost land as collateral to make other investments.

A Biden administration effort to provide debt relief to farmers of color as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, framed as repair for past USDA discrimination, is currently stalled in court after white farmers argued it was discriminatory. [L1N2SY2JW]

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Leah Douglas


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02pPolice arrest several in Canadian capital as bikers parade turns unruly
RE
01:02pPolice arrest several in Canadian capital as bikers parade turns unruly
RE
01:02pAmazon to reimburse U.S. employees who travel for abortions, other treatments
RE
12:55pU.S. Treasury's Adeyemo urges states, local governments to use COVID aid for housing
RE
12:54pPlanned Parenthood, other U.S. abortion rights groups to spend $150 million on midterms
RE
12:52pEx-New York cop found guilty of assaulting police during U.S. Capitol riot
RE
12:52pEXCLUSIVE : Trade involved erroneous calculation relating to nasd…
RE
12:52pEXCLUSIVE : Erroneous trade which caused flash crash in european…
RE
12:52pUkraine's state budget had $3.07 billion deficit in April - finance ministry
RE
12:50pSoybeans, wheat drop to three-week lows; U.S. planting, conditions in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas warns Ukraine war adds to strain on wind industry, shares plumme..
2Analyst recommendations: Charter Communications, Chevron, Match Group, ..
3Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?
4European stocks mark bleak start to May, hit by brief crash
5Mercedes Benz : Sales start for the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class

HOT NEWS