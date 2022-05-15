Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S.' Blinken says talked to Turkish FM, confident consensus on Sweden, Finland

05/15/2022 | 09:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NATO foreign ministers meeting, in Berlin

(Refiles to remove extra word in last line)

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken to his Turkish counterpart on Ankara's concerns regarding Sweden and Finland's entry into NATO and that after Sunday's meeting of foreign ministers he was confident a consensus could be reached.

"I don't want to characterise the specific conversation that we had either with the foreign minister or within the NATO sessions themselves, but I can say this much: I heard almost across the board, very strong support (for Sweden, Finland) joining the alliance," he told reporters after a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin.

"If that's what they choose to do, I'm very confident that we will reach consensus on that.

(This story refiles to remove extra word in last line)

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, John Irish and Riham AlKoussaa)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:57aU.S.' Blinken says talked to Turkish FM, confident consensus on Sweden, Finland
RE
09:56aWorld leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president
RE
09:53aEgypt agrees to buy half a million tonnes of Indian wheat -supply minister
RE
09:39aWorld leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president
RE
09:27aEgypt’s government and india made agreement to purchase half a m…
RE
09:03aAnalysis-Trudeau foe attacks Bank of Canada in party leadership bid
RE
09:03aBurning munitions cascade down on Ukrainian steel plant - video
RE
08:53aEgypt says India’s ban on wheat exports does not apply on government agreement with it
RE
08:53aEgypt's supply minister says country refused to grant non-govern…
RE
08:50aEgypt's supply minister says country in talks with india, austra…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
2Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
3Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
4Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices
5Press Release: Sarclisa® (isatuximab) combination provides unprecedente..

HOT NEWS