U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | NOVEMBER 10, 2020 Census Bureau Releases New Report on Veterans A new report released today by the U.S. Census Bureau shows post-9/11 veterans are more likely to be employed and earn more than nonveterans.

NOV. 10, 2020 - A new report released today by the U.S. Census Bureau shows post-9/11 veterans are more likely to be employed and earn more than nonveterans. The report, The Employment, Earnings, and Occupations of Post-9/11 Veterans, looks at how these veterans' labor market experiences, earnings and job characteristics differ from those in the broader U.S. population who never served.



This report uses data from the 2014-2018 American Community Survey (ACS) 5-year estimates. The ACS is a nationwide survey designed to provide timely and reliable data every year on the demographic, social, economic and housing characteristics of the nation, states, counties, and other localities. For information on the ACS sample design and other topics, visit www.census.gov/programs-surveys/acs/>.

