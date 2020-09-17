U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 ACS Provides New State and Local Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Statistics for more than 40 demographic and economic topics provide detailed profiles of communities nationwide.

SEPT. 17, 2020 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released a detailed look at America's people, places and economy with statistics on income, poverty, health insurance, employment, families and more than 40 other topics from the American Community Survey (ACS). It is important to note that data for the 2019 ACS was collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore does not reflect the economic changes that began in February 2020.

Many large metropolitan areas saw an increase in income and a decrease in poverty rates between 2018 and 2019. Young adults 26 years old had the highest uninsured rate among all single years of age. Today's release provides statistics for U.S. communities with populations of 65,000 or more.

'American Community Survey estimates serve as 'America's mirror' by providing a detailed look at how communities are changing and what must be done to meet the unique needs of their residents,' explained Donna Daily, chief, American Community Survey Office. 'People across the nation use ACS estimates to make critical planning decisions every year, including how to respond to emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, this data can serve as a pre-crisis benchmark for future research.'

Below are some of the local-level income, poverty and health insurance statistics from the ACS that complement the national-level Current Population Survey (CPS) statistics released on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The ACS is the leading source for community and local-level data.