Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U S Bureau of Census : Press Release | August 24, 2021 2020 Census Paid Temporary Workers The U.S. Census Bureau has begun releasing the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period.

08/24/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUG. 24, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau released the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay Aug. 8 - Aug. 14, 2021. The data tables include national totals for all 50 states and the District of Columbia by Census Bureau regional geography. A weekly number of paid temporary workers for Puerto Rico is also available. The weekly release will occur 10 days after the end of the weekly period.

The tables can be accessed here.

###

About the 2020 Census

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data helps determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and how billions of dollars in funding are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and bridges.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 16:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50pPETER THIEL : Fintech startup Ramp valued at $3.9 billion after Thiel's Founders Fund-led funding
RE
12:49pAMERICAN BUSINESS BANK : Gold firms above $1,800/oz on bets Fed delays taper due to virus spike
RE
12:48pAlerts on SNB and SIX launching SSFN withdrawn
RE
12:35pS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on recovery optimism
RE
12:34pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : Press Release | August 24, 2021 2020 Census Paid Temporary Workers The U.S. Census Bureau has begun releasing the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period.
PU
12:29pWhite House to tackle cyber challenges with Apple, IBM, insurance CEOs
RE
12:23pGoogle self-driving spinoff Waymo begins testing with public in San Francisco
RE
12:08pStrong bookings keep Ryanair on course to hit targets, says CEO
RE
12:08pAlerts on SNB and SIX launching SSFN withdrawn
RE
12:08pSwiss national bank says ssfn has been developed in close collaboration with the telecommunications companies sunrise upc, swisscom and switch as well as the scion software provider anapaya systems
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil up 3% on stronger demand outlook; Mexican oil rig outage
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

HOT NEWS