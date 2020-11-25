Log in
U S Bureau of Census : Press Release | November 25, 2020 Small Business Pulse Survey Phase 3 Weekly Data Release The U.S. Census Bureau released new data from the third phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey.

11/25/2020 | 03:17pm EST
NOV. 25, 2020 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the third phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey. Data collection began November 9, 2020. Results will be released weekly starting November 19, 2020, through January 14, 2021. No changes were made to the questionnaire for this phase.

Data are available through the Small Business Pulse Survey Interactive Tool and downloadable files. The Small Business Pulse Survey collects near real-time data on the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on small businesses. These data inform federal and state decision-making.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.

###

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 20:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
